Corcoran Reverie Announces Exclusive Release of Private Island Bungalow Sales in Florida Panhandle

/EIN News/ -- PORT SAINT JOE, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Reverie, a high-end real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC, is pleased to announce the marketing launch of the Bungalows on Black's Island. Sheltered by Florida's Cape San Blas and surrounded by the tranquil waters of St. Joseph Bay, Black's Island will be home to 26 individual bungalow owners, with the initial release of four units now available for sale to second homeowners and savvy investors alike.

Black's Island, reigning on over seven acres, features a robust infrastructure system providing residents with mainland comforts while remaining secluded and private. Island amenities include an outdoor spa-style pool, a private sandy shore, and ample green space. With over 3,700 feet of shoreline, the island is bordered with lush vegetation and tropical palms. Black's Island is more than just a destination; it's a way of life - from fishing and water sports to sunbathing and swimming, never-ending adventure awaits. Located a short boat ride away, the historic town of Port St. Joe boasts boutiques, dining, and entertainment venues for those seeking downtown adventures.

"We are honored to be exclusively representing Black's Island and the newly developed bungalows, which will offer future owners a truly unique and private retreat. We cannot wait for residents to be immersed in the island lifestyle," says Owner & Broker Hilary Farnum-Fasth.

The bungalows offer an undisturbed sanctuary for vacation residence seekers, all while remaining a short boat or helicopter ride away from the Florida coast. Each exceptional residence features a fully equipped kitchen with high-end finishes, spacious living and dining rooms, plush king-sized beds, immaculate ensuite bathrooms, and secluded balconies offering stunning views of the idyllic waters. The bungalows consist of two main floor plans: the Cay plan and the Atoll plan. The Cay Plan offers a two-bedroom, two-bathroom floor plan with 1,225 square feet of living space on one single level surrounded by 360-degree breathtaking views. The Atoll plan features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms with 1,425 square feet of living space situated on two distinct levels.

With a dedicated management company already in place to handle the logistics and day-to-day operations of the short-term rentals on the island, future owners will be able to take full advantage of the passive income generation by placing their units on the vacation rental program if desired. To ensure all time spent on the island is centered around relaxation and making everlasting family memories, all exterior elements are maintained by the Master Association, alleviating the common maintenance and upkeep pain points often found with traditional vacation home ownership opportunities. Future amenities will also include on-island dining and access to the Mainland Black's Hotel, scheduled to be completed in late 2023. For additional information or to inquire about ownership opportunities, please visit: www.blacksislandsales.com.

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie, an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC - a leading residential real estate brokerage firm headquartered in New York City - is a locally owned high-end brokerage specializing in the luxury home market in the greater Nashville area and across Northwest Florida from Destin to Panama City and the coastal communities along 30A. With a 220+ agent team led by broker and owner Hilary Farnum-Fasth and partner Jacob Watkins with offices in 30A, Destin, Panama City, and Nashville; Corcoran Reverie was ranked the #1 office in Northwest Florida based on closed office sales volume with over $750 million in its first year as a Corcoran affiliate, and $1.12 billion in 2021. Throughout the entire network, Corcoran is home to more than 160 offices and more than 5,700 agents in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide, as well as the Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, and Puerto Rico. For more information on Corcoran Reverie, visit corcoranreverie.com.

Contact Information:

Corey Birger

Chief Operating Office

corey.birger@corcorangroup.com

850.454.6693



