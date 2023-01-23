The Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce has joined NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization MVO Task Force
The Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce, an organization that gives military spouse business owners a seat at the table, is teaming with NVBDC MVO Task ForceDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes the Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce (MSCC) to NVBDC MVO Task Force. The Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce mission is to ensure that all active duty and veteran military spouse business owners have the tools and resources they need to strengthen their families, communities, and the economy.
Founded by military spouse entrepreneurs with over 30 years of collective experience in the nonprofit and for-profit world the MSCC is determined to provide the best-in-class resources to help veteran spouses succeed by offering certification, mentors, a job board, support tools and a place for their voice to be heard on issues that are important to them.
The team is committed to empowering and advocating on behalf of the nation’s military spouse business owners and budding entrepreneurs from Capitol Hill to communities across the United States.
U.S. military spouses are eligible to join the MSCC as a member if they are considering starting a business endeavor; are already a business owner; work in the gig economy or as a freelancer; are self-employed; have a side hustle; or consider themselves to be entrepreneurial.
The MSCC honors an inclusive definition of a military spouse: “In the spirit of inclusivity, a military spouse is defined (outside the confines of federal entities) as a current or former partner of a member of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Active Duty, National Guard, Reserves and Veterans, and includes Spouse Caregivers, Dual Military Spouses, and Gold Star Spouses.
"Collaboration between military spouse and veteran owned businesses makes perfect sense. I'm proud to partner with NVBDC in bringing military spouse owned businesses into the supplier diversity conversation.
“If your company supports veteran vendors absent of military spouses, you only have half a program.
“I am shocked when I see news stories of active-duty military families lined up at the food pantry or living paycheck to paycheck. An immediate solution to this problem is military spouse employment. Military families are empowered financially when the spouse is working, this includes traditional employment AND business ownership. Military spouse owned businesses deserve our recognition and support right alongside veteran owned businesses." Said Jaime Chapman, COO and Co-Founder of the Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce.
NVBDC Task Force
NVBDC’s Military and Veteran Organization Task Force enables the NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
“We work with Military and Veteran Service Organizations to identify Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification. At the same time, we are creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency—creating a win-win opportunity,” commented U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director.
National Veteran Business Development Council NVBDC
“NVBDC is the leading Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO.
