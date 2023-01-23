Movie Theater Market Size to be Worth $92.4 Billion by 2030 - Market Size, Share, Industry Statistics, Analysis, Outlook, Forecast, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Markets N Research
Global Movie Theater Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (3D Screens and 2D Screens), By Application (Drive-in Theater, IMAX Theater, Independent Theater and Multiplexes), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030
/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets N Research has recently released expansive research on Global Movie Theater Market with 220+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, and Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. This market research report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today's rapidly changing business environment.
As per the report titled "Movie Theater Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (3D Screens and 2D Screens), By Application (Drive-in Theater, IMAX Theater, Independent Theater and Multiplexes), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030" observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 67.9 billion and USD 92.4 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period.
Movie Theater Market Analysis:
The desire for high-caliber films and advancements in VFX technology is anticipated to fuel the movie theater market in the upcoming years. Additionally, the market is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years due to the proliferation of 3D movie theaters and the digitization of films. Furthermore, increased consumer entertainment spending and rising per capita income are likely to drive the market throughout the projected decade. Some limitations and difficulties may prevent the market from expanding. One of the main things that could prevent the business from expanding is movie piracy. Customers can purchase pirated versions of the film for a very low cost rather than buying movie tickets by purchasing them on DVDs or online.
Report Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR
|4.50 %
|2030 Value Projection
|92.4 billion
|Base Year
|2022
|Market Size in 2022
|67.9 billion
|Historical Data for
|2016 - 2021
|Segments covered
|By Product Type, By Application, and By Geography
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
List Of Key Companies Profiled:
- Reel Cinemas
- INOX Leisure
- Cinemark Theaters
- Beta Cineplex ThÃ¡i NguyÃªn
- Galaxy Cinemas
- Omniplex Cinemas
- Regal Entertainment Group
- BandB Theaters
- Harkins Theaters
- SF Bio
- Wave Cinemas
- Landmark Cinemas
- Megaplex Theaters
- National Amusements
- PVR Cinemas
- AMC Theaters
- Cineplex Entertainment
- CGV Cinemas
- Golden Screen Cinemas
- WE Cinemas
- Mega GS
- Picturehouse
- Lotte Cinema
Cinemark Holdings Inc. Announced its Expanding In-theater Offerings to Further Innovate Entertainment Experience
In June 2021, one of the world's biggest and most powerful theater chains, Cinemark Holdings Inc., stated that it is expanding its in-theater and online esports offerings to innovate its entertainment experience further. This summer, drop-in gaming will be available to Cinemark patrons in a few theaters, and online esports tournaments will be available thanks to a recent agreement with Mission Control.
Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image
The leading businesses in the movie theater market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in June 2021, AMC is looking for high-performing locations abandoned during the pandemic as it expands its theater network. It may also need to close some of its underperforming theaters. Additionally, over the past six months, AMC raised almost $2 billion in cash and intended to utilize some of the new money to buy more theaters.
Recent Development:
- January 2021: INOX opens three new multiplexes with 11 screens, bringing the total number of multiplexes in India to 150.
Driving Factors:
- Increasing VFX Movie Popularity will Spur Market Expansion
There is a rising demand for high-caliber movies with superior visual effects on a global scale. To improve the viewing experience for viewers, visual effects (VFX) photography and tools like depth sensors and HD video cameras are being used more frequently. This is one of the best drivers of the movie theater market's expansion. Additionally, increasing consumer expenditure on leisure activities and increasing the urban population are fueling global demand for drive-in cinemas. The market is anticipated to grow in the near future due to consumer awareness developing in unexplored markets and technological advancements.
- To Accelerate Market Expansion, Increase the Number of 3D Theaters and Revenue
The desire for top-notch films and technical developments in visual effects are projected to drive growth in the movie theaters market over the predicted years. Additionally, it is anticipated that the business will develop over the coming years due to the expansion of 3D theaters and the digitization of movies. Additionally, increased per capita income and consumer entertainment spending is anticipated to drive the market throughout the predicted period.
Restraining Factors:
- Increased OTT Use Will Limit Market Expansion
OTT, or the internet platform for streaming movies and television shows, has gained traction and poses a serious threat to the movie theater industry. People are now moving towards OTT platforms because they can provide you with several movies for a while for the cost of a movie ticket. One of the obstacles and one of the largest issues facing the movie theater market is this.
Challenging Factors:
- Piracy will Increase Over the Forecast Period, Limiting Market Expansion
Some limitations and obstacles may prevent the expansion of the market. The expansion of the movie theater market is expected to be hampered by several issues, including movie piracy. Instead of purchasing movie tickets, consumers can purchase low-cost pirated film versions on DVDs or the internet.
Global Movie Theater Market Segmentations:
Global Movie Theater Market By Product Type:
- 3D Screens
- 2D Screens
Global Movie Theater Market By Application:
- Drive-in Theater
- IMAX Theater
- Independent Theater
- Multiplexes
Global Movie Theater Market Regional Insights:
North America is projected to hold the largest share of the movie theater market over the forecast period due to the increased per capita income, rising consumer expenditure, and many theaters in this area. Hollywood, the most established film industry in the world, is why this is the case. Additionally, the region's higher revenue share is influenced by the presence of the most screens. For instance, the National Association of Theater Owners predicted that in 2020 there would be 40,998 movie screens in the United States. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific movie theater market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period due to developing economies in nations like India, China, Japan, and Korea; more people are willing to watch movies in a theater.
Further Report Findings:
- The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to gain a huge portion of the global movie theater market share in the coming years because of the area's numerous theaters, growing consumer spending, and higher per capita income.
- The region's increased revenue share is also impacted by its having the most screens.
- In Europe, the growth in this region is primarily driven by a rise in consumer expenditure on leisure and recreation.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What is the size of the Movie Theater market and what is its expected growth rate?
- What are the primary driving factors that push the Movie Theater market forward?
- What are the Movie Theater Industry's top companies?
- What are the different categories that the Movie Theater Market caters to?
- What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?
- In the value chain, what role do essential players play?
- What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Movie Theater market sample report and company profiles?
Key Offerings:
- Movie Theater Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030
- Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Application, and By Geography
- Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors
Table of Content
Chapter 1: Preface
Chapter 2: Report Summary
Chapter 3: COVID 19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4: Global Movie Theater Market, By Product Type Segment Analysis
Chapter 5: Global Movie Theater Market, By Application Segment Analysis
Chapter 6: Movie Theater Market – Regional Analysis, 2023 – 2030
Chapter 7: Movie Theater Market – Industry Analysis
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9: Company Profiles
Chapter 10: Research Methodology
Chapter 11: Questionnaire
Chapter 12: Related Reports
Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:
- As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Movie Theater market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.50%.
- Through primary research, it was established that the Movie Theater market was valued at around USD 67.9 billion in 2022.
- The Movie Theater market is segmented based on Product Type: 3D screens and 2D screens. The 3D screens Theater category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.
- The key factor driving the market is Increasing VFX Movie Popularity.
- The “North America” region will lead the global Movie Theater market during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.
