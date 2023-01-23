Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming February 28, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOTU) American depository shares (“ADSs”) between March 5, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Gaotu investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/gaotu-techedu-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On July 23, 2021, Reuters reported that China was barring for-profit tutoring programs, citing a government document that was widely circulated. The regulatory move “threatens to decimate the $120 billion private tutoring industry.”

On this news, Gaotu’s ADS price fell 63.3%, to close at $3.25 per ADS on July 23, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 6, 2021, the Financial Times published an article alleging, among other things, that Gaotu leaders had been aware that Beijing was considering stricter regulations on the tutoring industry. The article also reported that a shell company holding shares for Gaotu’s executives sold $119 million worth of shares days after the Chinese president remarked that home-schooling was a “stubborn disease” that was putting too much pressure on Chinese children and their parents.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) China was barring tutoring for profit in core school subjects and the policy change would restrict foreign investment in a sector that had become essential to success in Chinese school exams; (2) the impact such regulations would have on Gaotu’s operations and profitability and the value of Company securities; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Gaotu ADSs during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 28, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com