Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,438 in the last 365 days.

Boxer Property Confirms New Roles Across the Boxer family of Companies

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston-based Boxer Property, a commercial real estate investment company with over 18 MM SF under management in 14 US markets and 1,000+
employees spanning office, retail and hospitality divisions, is excited to announce the following title changes and promotions amongst its Management staff :
Senior Director of Leasing, Alex Alex Kakhnovets. Mr. Kakhnovets has led the office leasing division for over 9 years and has been promoted to Senior Director, continuing to guide departmental strategy, transaction oversight, and recruiting. Prior to this role, he held various positions including leasing, property management, sales and business development with Boxer. He is a member of CCIM Houston Gulf Coast Chapter, The Real Estate Council, the North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors and Central Atlanta Progress.

Director of Information Security, Berris Bramble. Following a successful executive IT career across multiple industries, Mr. Bramble joined Boxer in Feb 2021 and has now by appointed Director of Information Security. A member of the local Houston InfraGard Chapter which is an information sharing partnership between the FBI, private sector and Academia, his work at Boxer is focused on the implementation, design, management and allocation of all the technology security measures within the organization.

Director of Compliance, Chris Chumley. Mr. Chumley, who has been at Boxer Property for over 27 years, and held roles across Property Management, Quality Assurance and Data Governance, has now assumed the new role of Director of Compliance, combining a number of critical business functions that contribute greatly to the successful operation of Boxer’s business.

About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com

Andy Hilditch
Boxer Property
+1 713-777-7368
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Boxer Property Confirms New Roles Across the Boxer family of Companies

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.