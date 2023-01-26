Deliciously Human: The Kiwi fruit as told by those who cultivate it & those who produce & promote it around the world

Top quality European fruit and veg, the EU-funded CSO project presents a new digital campaign a series of videos posted to social media.

USA, January 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new “Fresh Up Your Life! - top quality European fruit and veg” digital campaign has been online for a few weeks, a European Union and CSO Italy-funded project where growers talk about their passion for their produce.Another of "Fresh Up Your Life’s" communication and promotional activities, which will continue to spread the culture, supporting European fruit and veg to consumers and businesses in the USA (and the United Arab Emirates) until 2025, highlighting their quality, flavor, safety and healthiness, values that are guaranteed by strict production specifications. The following Italian companies are also participating in the project: Apofruit Italia, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine, Unacoa.Sixty seconds on social media channels focusing on the project’s partner companies, their products and the territory of production. The videos are genuine cinematic portraits that genuinely and authentically express the passion behind the quality of Italian fruit and vegetable productions in the company’s own words. As a result of this artistic and, at the same time, human character, the campaign has been entitled "Deliciously Human".These companies and the people who work there are representing Italy and have made this goal a daily commitment, accompanying us on this journey. Like Apofruit, for example, whose two videos are dedicated to the kiwi fruit , showing the passion that Italian fruit and vegetable companies put into producing this globally-exported product. These companies collaborate with hundreds of farmers from the North to the South of Italy and it is precisely the trust established with them that has driven local products to international success. In the first video Stefano, a farmer and kiwi grower who grew up in the fields, where he inherited the passion handed down by his family from one generation to the next, and today after all these years he knows the secret of growing the best kiwi. How? By working in complete harmony with nature: the secret, he says, is to talk to the plants, respect them, listen to the delicate sound emanating under the wind coming from the Adriatic Sea which then rises towards the Apennines... it is hard to explain and trying it is a unique experience! In the second video, Mirco, Apofruit’s Commercial and Marketing Director, we discover what motivates him daily to produce this fruit which represents the heart and soul of his region and is today an international symbol of authenticity and genuineness. In fact, in production terms, Italy is the European leader for kiwi growing with 330,150 tons in 2020, of which 246,824 tons (equal to 75% of the total) are produced by the members of CSO Italy.So the "Deliciously Human" campaign is giving a voice to the passion of fruit and vegetable growers, bringing them to life for viewers through the story of those who produce them.

Deliciously Human The Kiwi fruit as told by those who cultivate it and those who produce and promote it around the world