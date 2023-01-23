Basis Technologies Named the No. 3 Ad Age Best Place to Work in 2023

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today announced it placed No. 3 on the 2023 Ad Age Best Places to Work. This is the second year in a row the company has been ranked in the top five of this list. Ad Age (https://adage.com) is a daily must-read for an influential audience of decision-makers and disruptors across the marketing and media landscape. Its Best Places to Work list is an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership. This Ad Age special report is available at: https://adage.com/2023-best-places-to-work (subscription).



Ad Age Best Places to Work 2023 honors 50 companies that performed a standout job over the past year as the ad business confronted the challenges of a weakening economy, changing media market and a continued tight talent pool. The winners—top companies with 200 or fewer employees and top companies with more than 200 employees—reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees. Ad Age’s scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (75% of the score) and a company’s policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training and development (25% of the score). Read more about Basis Technologies at: https://adage.com/article/best-places-work/best-places-work-2023-basis-technologies/2462781 (subscription).

“The tight labor market forced every business in the industry to compete for talent, and the 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want today,” said Dan Peres, president and editor-in-chief of Ad Age. “Companies will face challenges this year with the economy and ongoing effects of the pandemic, but winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success.”

Basis Technologies secured a top spot because, according to Ad Age: “The best practices at the Best Places to Work turn out to be pretty straightforward: Fair pay. Solid benefits. Recruit and retain a diverse workforce. Keep staffing levels adequate so team members and teams can do their best work. Provide good training and keep employees in the loop on how the business is doing. Tilt work-life balance a bit more toward life.”

Ad Age produced Best Places to Work 2023 in partnership with Best Companies Group ( www.aabestplacestowork.com ) , a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.

“Basis Technologies is grateful to Ad Age for highlighting the top workplaces that are prioritizing the needs of workers. Our company has secured this honor for multiple years because of our clear, consistent focus on the happiness and growth of our employees,” said Emily Barron, EVP of talent and development, Basis Technologies. “The prestige given to Basis Technologies by Ad Age is a testament to the energy our team has for one another, as their feedback, opinion and voice matter the most for the evaluation of great workplaces.”

Basis Technologies provides a software platform that automates manual operations, standardizes business processes, and improves marketing and advertising performance. The company offers benefits including employer HSA funding, wellness screenings, 401(K) match, unlimited flexible time-off, paid three-week sabbaticals, and more. It has received various recognition for its workplace, which include No. 1 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing 2022; No. 1 Fortune Best Workplace in Chicago 2022; No. 14 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2022; and Crain's Business Chicago Best Places to Work, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019. The company is actively hiring across product development and engineering.

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

Basis Technologies, formerly operating as “Centro,” is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices providing services to North America, South America and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

