Water Softener Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.44 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7%: Straits Research

The global water softener market was valued at USD 2.96 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 5.44 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2023-2031). North America is the highest contributor to the global water softener market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The consumer products used to clean and soften hard water are water softeners. Water softening removes metal cations such as calcium, magnesium, and a few other metal cations from hard water. Water hardness is typically reduced by lime softening, ion-exchange resins, nanofiltration, or reverse osmosis membranes, which primarily precipitate or absorb pollutants from water. This has additional advantages like requiring less soap when cleaning with this improved water and lengthening the lifespan of plumbing pipes & fittings. Reverse osmosis or nano-filtration technology integrated into the water softeners is typically used to accomplish this process.

The giants made significant investments in the water softener industry's research and development due to the growing acceptance of water softeners in both the residential and commercial markets for improving water performance. Significant projects are aimed primarily at food, pharmaceutical, and chemical manufacturers, which boost product demand to maintain the highest water quality, with the continued participation of R&D to advance the next generation's water purification and filtration systems.





Use of Water Softeners to Extend the Lifespan of Electronic Appliances

Increasing disposable income and purchasing power have increased the demand for electronic appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, and other water equipment. The use of hard water damages such equipment, which reduces life expectancy and increases maintenance cost, and subsequently drives the demand for water softeners at point-of-entry water treatment systems. Water softeners reduce the hardness of water and prevent scale buildup on appliances, which is expected to prolong their shelf life. These systems are more likely to be used in hotels and individual households. Additionally, due to the integration of advanced technologies such as IoT and user trackers, high demand for washing machines, showers, and other similar devices is forecasted to drive the global water softener market. For instance, the total import value of washing machines in 2017 accounted for around USD 14,000 million.

Rising R&D Spending & Growing Environmental Concerns

A growing number of infrastructure projects, including installing a water softening system, increased investments or expenditures in R&D, and using new technologies in production, are driving the global market. The development of modernization and urbanization initiatives in both developed and developing nations' economies also boosts the market for water-softening systems. As environmental concerns increase, important manufacturers are also creating technologically advanced systems to reduce water waste. These tools help water become less chlorinated and mineral-rich, maximizing its usefulness. Additionally, many manufacturers have developed efficient regeneration water softening devices using demand-induced regeneration. Therefore, these cutting-edge technologies aim to benefit both the environment and the market. Additionally, the demand for ultra-pure water has increased in recent years due to the growing needs of the pharmaceutical, semiconductor, food & beverage, and healthcare industries. This increase in demand is anticipated to fuel market expansion in the coming years.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 5.44 Billion by 2031 CAGR 7.0% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type (Salt-Based and Salt-Free) and Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Food Processing Unit, and Others) Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors A.O. Smith Water Technologies, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Culligan International Company, EcoWater Systems LLC, Pentair Residential Filtration LLC, Feedwater Limited, Fleck Systems, Harvey Water Softeners Ltd, Kinetico Incorporated, Marlo Incorporated, Monarch Water Ltd., Pelican Water Systems, Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd., Watts Water Technologies Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies, and Whirlpool Corporation. Key Market Opportunities Rising Construction Projects, Driven by Urbanization Key Market Drivers Use of Water Softeners to Extend the Lifespan of Electronic Appliances Such as Dishwashers & Washing Machines

Regional Analysis

North America is the highest contributor to the global water softener market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Water softeners are necessary due to this region's high prevalence of water-borne illnesses. In addition, environmental worries about the use of clean water, water recycling, and reuse are driving the North American water softener market. Water softeners are also necessary due to the region's high rate of water-borne illnesses. The market in this region will grow due to increasing consumer awareness of water filtration and environmental issues like clean water and water recycling and reuse, as well as rising demand for multifamily housing projects. The U.S. is additionally anticipated to grow significantly due to the significant increase in U.S. and Canadian investments in chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, automobile, and other industries. Additionally, one of the world's safest water supply systems is under the control of this nation.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The exponential growth results from consumers becoming more aware of harmful beverages and new health problems associated with their consumption. Municipal corporations in India and China cannot effectively handle hard water due to infrastructure limitations. Residential customers are now starting to choose point-of-entry equipment like softeners, which drives the market. Throughout the forecast period, it is also anticipated that rising urbanization in the area and improved public infrastructure, including healthcare, transportation, and sports facilities, will spur market growth for water-softening systems. Manufacturers are investing in product research and development to offer customers more effective solutions. As their commercial and industrial sectors expand along with increasing urbanization, other nations like South Korea, China, and India will become more attractive markets for sales.





Key Highlights

The global water softener market size is projected to reach USD 5.44 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

is projected to reach USD 5.44 billion by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period Based on type , the global water softener market is bifurcated into salt-based and salt-free. The salt-based segment is the highest contributor to the market and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

, the global water softener market is bifurcated into salt-based and salt-free. The salt-based segment is the highest contributor to the market and is forecasted to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on application , the global water softener market is bifurcated into commercial, residential, industrial, and food processing orders. The residential segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

, the global water softener market is bifurcated into commercial, residential, industrial, and food processing orders. The residential segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at during the forecast period. North America is the highest contributor to the global water softener market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players in the Global Water Softener Market

A.O. Smith Water Technologies

BWT Aktiengesellschaft

Culligan International Company

EcoWater Systems LLC

Pentair Residential Filtration LLC

Feedwater Limited

Fleck Systems

Harvey Water Softeners Ltd

Kinetico Incorporated

Marlo Incorporated

Monarch Water Ltd.

Pelican Water Systems

Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Whirlpool Corporation





Global Water Softener Market: Segmentation

By Type

Salt Based

Salt-Free

By Applications

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Food Processing Orders

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

December 2022, Kemira joined the Renewable Carbon Initiative (RCI) to collaborate with other top businesses and hasten the industry's transition from fossil fuels to raw materials and renewable fuels. By joining the RCI, Kemira has shown its dedication to advancing cutting-edge sustainability practices with a focus on encouraging circularity and a bio-based economy.

September 2022, Ecolab intends to concentrate on products, such as its 3D TRASAR Clean-in-Place (CIP) solution, that assist customers in maintaining food safety and protecting quality. A 24/7 verification tool for all washes, 3D TRASAR for CIP monitors CIP wash details.





News Media

Industrial Fasteners Market to Expand at an Astounding Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period

Power Electronics: Driving Higher Currents in Industrial Applications







About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





