IoT Fleet Management Market to Exceed US$ 22.2 Billion by 2032 amid Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Vehicles Worldwide – Fact.MR

Adoption of IoT Fleet Management Systems to Burgeon as Focus on Reducing Road Fatalities Increases

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IoT fleet management market is projected to top a valuation of US$ 7.3 Billion 2022. Sales are expected to reach at a valuation of US$ 22.2 Billion by 2032, with the market registering growth at an impressive 11.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.



Growing need to reduce fuel emissions and enhance fleet operating efficiency is expected to act as a significant driver. IoT fleet management software allows the drivers to follow routes, identify crowded highways, do predictive maintenance, and other tasks, improving fuel efficiency.

Government obligations to improve fleet safety standards is one of the primary drivers propelling the growth in the market. Rising incidence in road fatalities due to excessive traffic is encouraging governments across the globe to tighten regulations, improving the adoption of IoT fleet management systems.

Download Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7277



Report Attributes



Details Historical Data 2023 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 22.2 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 11.5 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 52 Tables No. of Figures 56 Figures



Key Takeaways:



North America is anticipated to hold lion’s share in the global market during the forecast period.

The U.S IoT fleet management market is expected to reach at a valuation of US$ 5.2 Billion between 2022 and 2032.

In terms of application, routing management segment will dominate the market, exhibiting growth at 11.2% CAGR during the projected period.

Based on type, private cloud category is expected to register a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Sales of IoT fleet management systems in Japan are projected to increase at 12.5% CAGR over the assessment period.

Demand in the U.K. market is expected to surge at 12.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Growth Drivers:

Rising integration of advanced technology in electric cars and compatibility with smartphones is expected to drive growth.

Growing need for real-time fleet monitoring and rapid digitization in automotive industry will propel the demand.

Mobility-as-a-service implementation by government authorities to reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion is likely to benefit the market.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7277

Competitive Landscape:

Players in the market are collaborating along with diverse value chain stakeholders and end users. In order to provide innovative solutions and gain a competitive edge, companies are likely to invest extensively in research and development. They are also adopting mergers and acquisitions as their primary approach to strengthen their global footprint, in addition to developing new products and forming alliances.

For instance,

In December 2021, GPS insight announced the purchase of FieldAware field service automation software, a Software Company for field service, telematics software, and fleet management.

GPS insight announced the purchase of FieldAware field service automation software, a Software Company for field service, telematics software, and fleet management. In January 2020, in California, Eleos Technologies and Geotab Inc. formed a strategic alliance to introduce "UNIFY." Transportation software as a service is offered by Eleos Technologies. The UNIFY platform intends to provide FMCSA-compliant ELD and customized fleet management systems for augmented solutions and insights.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

IBM Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Intel Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc.

Oracle Corporation



Get Full Access of Complete Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7277

More Valuable Insights on IoT Fleet Management Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global IoT fleet management market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of IoT fleet management through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Cloud Type:

Public

Private

Hybrid





By Application:

Routing Management

Tracking and Monitoring Management

Fuel Management

Remote Diagnostics

By Fleet Types:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Key Questions Covered in the IoT Fleet Management Market Report

What is the projected value of the IoT fleet management market in 2022?

At what rate will the global IoT fleet management market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the IoT fleet management market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global IoT feet management market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the IoT fleet management market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the IoT fleet management market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Technology Domain

IoT LPWANs Market - The growing trend of IoT and Machine to Machine (M2M) communication is fuelling the global IoT LPWANs market. Internet of Things Low Power Wide Area Networks (IoT LPWANs) is a technology that connects low-bandwidth and low-power devices with a low bit rate over long ranges.



IoT in Elevators Market Share: As per Fact.MR, the IoT in elevators market is projected to reach US$ 93.9 Billion in 2032, with overall sales accelerating at a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period.

IoT (Internet of things) in Education Market Analysis: The proliferation of IoT-enabled devices in classrooms is increasing the need for IoT in education, which helps educational institutions work more efficiently. Additionally, increasing government funding in relation to IoT technologies are expected to drive the market.

IoT in Warehouse Management Market Insights : The global IoT in warehouse management market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of 15% % between 2021 and 2031, reaching a valuation of US$ 15.0 Billion by 2031.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.