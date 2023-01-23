Police in Noro investigates suspicious death in Western Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Noro police station are investigating a suspicious death following the discovery of a young man’s body hanging inside his bedroom on the 17 January 2023 in Western Province.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “It was after 10:00 PM when the deceased’s wife returned home from visiting relatives when she discovered her husband’s lifeless body hanging inside their bedroom.”

“The body of the deceased has been examined by a doctor at the Gizo Hospital and police will compile an enquiry file into this sad incident.”

PPC Lenialu says, “My condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased for the loss of their dear son.”

“I appeal to people living in and around Ziata settlement in Noro town to come forward with any information that may assist with the investigation in this sad incident.”

“I want to urge youth in the Western Province to approach their parents, close relatives or their best friends if they have issues that are bothering them as young people growing up during these challenging times. I also encourage parents and relatives to look out for signs that might indicate their children are having any problems and to find time to sit down and talk with them,” PPC Lenialu Emphasizes

