Live CFO is excited to announce the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Raj Rajasri.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Rajasri has served as Live CFO's Chief Operating Officer since 2020 and has been named the permanent CEO this year. Mr. Rajasri will be working closely with the Live CFO's entire team with the intent of facilitating greater financial agility, accelerating expansion, and fulfilling ambitious aspirations for large, mid-size, and small businesses.
Previously, Mr. Rajasri has held leadership positions with Rajasri CPA, Padgett Business Services, Doctor Business.CA, Dandelion, and more. He has been responsible for leading business and management accounting, driving success and sustainability for clients surrounding North America, Africa, and Asia. Mr. Rajasri is also a leader in strategic planning, financial management, and day-to-day accounting. He has served as a strategic advisor to CEOs, helping them to work together with other senior managers while incorporating current methodologies to realize short- and long-term goals.
"I have worked with Raj for almost 15 years," said Alex Turkewitsch, Greenhouse specialist consultant at Greenhouse engineering, one of Mr. Rajasri's clients. "He provides accurate and timely accounting services." Alex continued, "he takes the time to provide carefully considered professional business advice. I recommend Raj and his office highly to small and medium businesses, self-employed persons, and those considering new ventures".
"Our goal at Live CFO is to get our clients' total savings of 30% to 50%," says Mr. Rajasri. "We guarantee that we’ve got the right people on the job and the right mix of human expertise and intuitive technology to help them grow their business".
Mr. Rajasri is a highly-qualified, experienced CPA, with an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business, earned his ACMA and CGMA in Management Accounting from The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, London, England, and was admitted as a Certified General Accountant by CGA, Ontario, Canada. He holds his membership with CPA - Chartered Professional Accountant of Ontario, Canada.
Leveraging extensive experience establishing financial management systems, governance, and driving ROI, Raj is a valuable asset for the live CFO requiring not only advisory related to strategies, smart goals, KPIs, and systems but also operational matters such as management accounting, financial projections, costing and pricing models, or resource allocation.
Live CFO offers a modernized approach to accounting, striving to create long-term relationships with ambitious entrepreneurs in order to foster business growth and optimize valuation. Live CFO serves not only as CFO, but as a strategic advisor, disciplined operator, and most importantly a right-hand executive to respective clients. Mr. Rajasri will help Live CFO develop new business models and segments while evaluating strategic opportunities. He will use his expertise to improve internal systems and procedures, set company goals, and achieve them.
