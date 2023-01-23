Gourmet Toast, Juice and Smoothie Concept Toastique to Celebrate Grand Opening in Colorado Springs Beginning on February 4

The restaurant will bring wellness to Colorado Springs residents and welcome soon-to-be loyal fans with the chance to receive free Toastique for a Year and unlimited drip coffee, among other promotions.

Toastique, the gourmet toast, juice and smoothie franchise, has announced the grand opening of its location at 11590 Ridgeline Dr. in Colorado Springs on February 4. With a vision to make nutrition, health, vitality and well-being more accessible for consumers throughout North America, Toastique is on a mission to open locations across the country to meet the growing demand for tasty and nutritious on-the-go options.

To celebrate this opening, Toastique will be offering the community awesome deals to introduce locals to the brand and entice those already familiar with the healthy concept a reason to become loyal fans.

Among the exciting promotions, Toastique will be rewarding the first 50 patrons in line on Saturday, February 4, beginning at 8 a.m., to receive free Toastique for a Year. For the Grand Opening celebration, Toastique will also be launching a Coffee Subscription Program in which guests will be able to enjoy unlimited drip coffee.

Additional offers during the first week include:



Monday, February 6: BOGO Toasts, Smoothies and Bowls

Wednesday, February 8: Free Smoothies

Friday, February 10: Free Bowl

Saturday, February 11: Free Cold-pressed Juice

"We couldn't be more excited to be expanding Toastique across Colorado Springs," said Brianna Keefe, founder and CEO. "Healthy eating isn't going out of style, and we know the consumer demand is only growing. Therefore, we want to make sure that anyone who lives near Toastique checks us out, and we promise, once they try our top notch ingredients and thoughtfully curated menu, they will keep coming back for more."

Since launching franchising, Toastique has celebrated 66 signings and currently has 14 units open. This year, the brand plans to open 15 units in new markets such as Bethlehem, Pa.; Chatum, N.J.; Newport Beach, Calif,; Tampa and Sarasota, Fla.; Virginia Beach, Va.; and Nashville, Tenn.

The initial investment required to start a Toastique franchise ranges from $367,570 to $695,975. For more information on franchising with Toastique, visit https://toastiquefranchising.com/.

About Toastique:

Toastique, a gourmet toast franchise founded in 2017 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be simple to understand and appreciate, easy to enjoy, and above all, accessible to everyone. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation, Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded it to include five units open in the D.C. area and over 65 franchise units signed across the country.

