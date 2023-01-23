TRACOM Announces Their Move to a New Location, Including Upgrades and Advances in Production

TRACOM, producers of fiberglass materials for water applications, announced the move and upgrade of their production facility and the promotion of Andrew Helbling to Production Manager.

January 23, 2023

TRACOM has made recent strides in advancing its production. Since taking direct control of the fabrication of new products, TRACOM's fabrication team is proud of the advancements they have made in production. Production Assistant Marie Lumpkin has been diligently organizing the shop and conducting TRACOM's move to their new 15,500 sqft facility in Jasper, GA.

Justin Lumpkin of Dawsonville, GA has been promoted to Lead Fabricator. The new facility will provide ample room for TRACOM to scale and expand production, hiring additional staff to meet the demands of the industry. Lead times are expected to return to 8-10 weeks by the end of Q2 with further bandwidth to take on more projects.

Andrew Helbling, recently promoted to Production Manager, will be overseeing all production operations and handling product submittals. Andrew will be responsible for managing the fabrication of all products as TRACOM fully integrates manufacturing in the new, larger facility. Sales calls and quote requests can now be directed to Matt Kazmier who will be resuming this responsibility, while general product inquiries can be directed to Andrew or Marie.

TRACOM shares that they are excited about this time of growth and are proud to serve communities around the world by providing quality products used to make and keep their water sources safe. For more information or to order your custom fiberglass products, please contact the TRACOM team today at 1-877-435-8637.

About TRACOM

TRACOM has been designing custom and standard fiberglass products for nearly 30 years, starting by modernizing the wastewater treatment business with economical, standardized products. Working with the client through all stages of a project, from preliminary design to equipment installation, TRACOM provides the right mix of products and services to ensure that its customers receive the very best solution to their problems. Additionally, TRACOM has regional partners across the United States that provide local installation services.

