Church & Dwight to Webcast the 2023 Analyst Day and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results on February 3

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD will host a webcast from the Church & Dwight 2023 Analyst Day to discuss fourth quarter and year end 2022 earnings results on February 3, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Media and investors may access the live webcast at www.churchdwight.com beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L'IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, ZICAM®, THERABREATH®, and HERO MIGHTY PATCH®. These 14 key brands represent approximately 85% of the Company's product sales. For more information, visit the Company's website.

