Dwight Capital and Dwight Mortgage Trust End 2022 with Over $3 Billion in Financing

Dwight Capital Consistently Tops the Commercial Lender Rankings

Dwight Capital and its affiliate REIT, Dwight Mortgage Trust ("DMT"), successfully closed 2022 with more than $3 billion in real estate loans across 38 states. The firm increased its servicing volume to over $11 billion and has continuously been one of the country's most active, direct HUD lenders, maintaining its industry-leading status as a top-3 HUD lender for the third consecutive year.

Dwight Mortgage Trust funded approximately $1.64 billion of the 2022 total through its bridge lending platform (19% increase), and Dwight Capital financed nearly $1.34 billion in HUD loans throughout the year.

Dwight will also expand its offices in 2023, opening an additional location in Sunny Isles Beach, FL.

Some notable 2022 closings include:

About Dwight Capital

Dwight Capital LLC is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States and has a loan servicing portfolio in excess of $11 billion. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of loan types such as Balance-Sheet Bridge & New Construction Loans, FHA/HUD Insured Loans, as well as Mezzanine Financing.

About Dwight Mortgage Trust

Dwight Mortgage Trust LLC ("DMT") is an actively managed real estate investment trust specializing in the origination and financing of commercial mortgages across a range of real estate asset classes. DMT works in conjunction with affiliate firm Dwight Capital to source and evaluate lending opportunities nationwide. DMT partners with experienced sponsors on projects in major markets, focusing on investments with a clearly defined exit strategy.

