Dwight Capital and Dwight Mortgage Trust End 2022 with Over $3 Billion in Financing
Dwight Capital Consistently Tops the Commercial Lender Rankings
Dwight Capital and its affiliate REIT, Dwight Mortgage Trust ("DMT"), successfully closed 2022 with more than $3 billion in real estate loans across 38 states. The firm increased its servicing volume to over $11 billion and has continuously been one of the country's most active, direct HUD lenders, maintaining its industry-leading status as a top-3 HUD lender for the third consecutive year.
Dwight Mortgage Trust funded approximately $1.64 billion of the 2022 total through its bridge lending platform (19% increase), and Dwight Capital financed nearly $1.34 billion in HUD loans throughout the year.
Dwight will also expand its offices in 2023, opening an additional location in Sunny Isles Beach, FL.
Some notable 2022 closings include:
- $166.53MM of HUD 223(f) loans for a portfolio of seven multifamily properties totaling 1,154 units across Southern California.
- $154.8MM bridge acquisition loan for six apartment complexes totaling 1,599 units in Michigan. This transaction closed as DMT's largest loan to date.
- $80MM bridge refinance for a portfolio of 13 skilled nursing facilities ("SNFs"), comprised of 957 beds across Kansas.
- $60.98MM HUD 221(d)(4) Construction loan for Deer Springs Apartments, a 334-unit proposed apartment community in Northwest Las Vegas, NV.
- $59.1MM bridge refinance for Willamette Estates, a 358-unit apartment community in Salem, OR.
- $55MM bridge refinance for Stellar at Emerald Hills, a 197-unit apartment complex in Dania, FL.
- $49.8MM HUD 223(f) loan for Highland Ridge Apartments, a 240-unit garden-style apartment community in Lockport, IL.
- $48MM bridge refinance for Arris Apartments, a 152-unit mixed-use apartment community in Portland, OR.
- $48MM bridge refinance for a portfolio of eight SNFs with 729 beds across Minnesota.
- $45MM HUD 223(f) loan for Villa Lucia Apartments, a 272-unit apartment community in Fresno, CA.
- $42MM bridge acquisition loan for a portfolio of three SNFs, comprised of 387 beds in New Hampshire.
About Dwight Capital
Dwight Capital LLC is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States and has a loan servicing portfolio in excess of $11 billion. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of loan types such as Balance-Sheet Bridge & New Construction Loans, FHA/HUD Insured Loans, as well as Mezzanine Financing.
For more information about Dwight Capital, please visit: www.dwightcapital.com
About Dwight Mortgage Trust
Dwight Mortgage Trust LLC ("DMT") is an actively managed real estate investment trust specializing in the origination and financing of commercial mortgages across a range of real estate asset classes. DMT works in conjunction with affiliate firm Dwight Capital to source and evaluate lending opportunities nationwide. DMT partners with experienced sponsors on projects in major markets, focusing on investments with a clearly defined exit strategy.
For more information about Dwight Mortgage Trust, please visit: www.dwightmortgagetrust.com
