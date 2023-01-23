MiQ Named to Ad Age Best Workplaces 2023 Award

Company recognized as a top employer for its exemplary corporate culture, employee offerings, and leadership within the marketing industry

Today, MiQ, the world's largest global independent programmatic media partner for brands and agencies, announced it has secured a spot on the Ad Age Best Places to Work 2023 list, under the category for companies with 200+ employees. The annual award ranks 50 companies in the marketing industry that lead the pack surrounding factors such as pay and benefits, corporate culture, and leadership that goes above and beyond to overcome today's biggest challenges, some of which include a weakened economy, evolving media market, and a constrained talent pool.

Since MiQ's inception, the company has injected its values of passion, determination, and unity into every facet of the business, building an organization fully dedicated to empowering the talent that makes it run every day. Over the last 12 years, MiQ has evolved its practices in ways to ensure a safe, productive, and inclusive working environment, and consistently offers competitive benefits – including those tied to mental health, health and wellness compensation, parental leave and child-care – to accomplish this. The company has also doubled down on its Inclusion & Diversity and Learning & Development programs to ensure each individual employee feels valued and supported, with the tools they need to advance.

"What truly makes MiQ a special place to work are the ideals that our founders Gurman Hundal and Lee Puri have injected into the DNA of this company from day one. We aim to over-deliver for our employees so they over-deliver for MiQ clients and the business itself," said Sean Reardon, Global and U.S. CEO for MiQ. "As our guiding North Star, this has consistently and increasingly differentiated our culture from others, which has served our people, our clients, and our business well."

Reardon continued, "We are insatiable in our desire to provide a vibrant, motivating and fulfilling workplace for all our people. This manifests daily in the form of expansive benefits that support our people as they traverse through different life-stages, our exemplary professional learning and development programs, a compensation structure built around fairness and equity, and a commitment to action and accountability surrounding DE&I initiatives, which culminates in our annual I.D.E.A report."

The winners of Ad Age's Best Workplaces 2023 Award reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and employee survey responses. Ad Age's scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay, benefits, and company policies as well as practices across work/life balance, recruitment, training, and more.

"The tight labor market forced every business in the industry to compete for talent, and the 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want today," said Dan Peres, president and editor-in-chief of Ad Age. "Companies will face challenges this year with the economy and ongoing effects of the pandemic, but winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success."

To view the complete Ad Age Best Workplaces 2023 list, visit: https://adage.com/2023-best-places-to-work

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

About MiQ

We're MiQ, a programmatic media partner for marketers and agencies. We connect data from multiple sources to do interesting, exciting, business-problem-solving things for our clients. We're experts in data science, analytics and programmatic trading, and our team of people are always ready to react and solve challenges quickly, to make sure you're always spending your media investments on the right things in the right places.

Headquartered in London, MiQ has offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. We were named to AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list in 2022, 2021, and 2020, were awarded Most Effective Use of Data at The Drum's Digital Industries Awards 2021 and named 4th in The Sunday Times International Track 200 for 2019. MiQ operates globally from 18 offices located in North America, Europe and APAC.

You can find out more here: wearemiq.com.

