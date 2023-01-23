Medical Image Management Global Market Report 2023: Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Imaging Modalities Drive Growth
DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Image Management Market by Product, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical image management market is projected to reach $7.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030.
The rising global geriatric population, growing demand for medical imaging equipment, increasing investments in medical imaging technologies, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities, and growing healthcare IT and EHR adoption are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
Furthermore, integration of PACS & VNA with EMR, untapped markets in emerging economies, penetration of artificial intelligence in medical imaging, rising adoption of hybrid & cloud-based medical imaging solutions, growing telehealth market, and rapidly increasing big data in the healthcare sector are expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of this market. However, data migration and interoperability challenge the market's growth to a certain extent.
Based on product, in 2023, the PACS segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical image management market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased adoption of PACS in radiology departments, where most of the imaging studies are handled, managed, and stored, and the rise in incorporation of PACS into other specialties such as cardiology, ophthalmology, oncology, endoscopy, teleradiology, dermatology, pathology, neurology, and dentistry.
Based on end user, in 2023, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical image management market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high rate of hospital admissions, the rising number of hospitals in developing countries, the adoption of VNAs in hospitals, and the growing demand for enterprise-wide image data management in hospitals.
An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the medical image management market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the medical image management market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The high acceptance level of advanced technologies among the population, the well-developed healthcare system, the large geriatric population, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, and the high adoption rate of electronic medication administration record systems are the factors contributing to the large share of this regional market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Global Geriatric Population
- Growing Demand for Medical Imaging Equipment
- Increasing Investments in Medical Imaging Technologies
- Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Imaging Modalities
- Growing Healthcare IT & EHR Adoption
Restraints
- Long Product Lifecycle of Vendor Neutral Archive Solutions
- Budgetary Constraints
Opportunities
- Integration of PACS & VNA with EMR
- Untapped Markets in Emerging Economies
- Penetration of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging
- Rising Adoption of Hybrid & Cloud-Based Medical Imaging Solutions
- Growing Telehealth Market
- Rapidly Increasing Big Data in the Healthcare Sector
Challenges
- Data Migration
- Lack of Interoperability
Scope of the Report:
Medical Image Management Market, by Product
- Picture Archive Communication System (PACS)
- PACS Market, by Type
- Departmental PACS
- Radiology PACS
- Cardiology PACS
- Mammography PACS
- Traditional Mammography PACS
- Vendor Neutral Mammography PACS
- Other Departmental PACS
- Enterprise PACS
- PACS Market, by Delivery Model
- On-premise PACS
- Web/Cloud-based PACS
- Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)
- VNA Market, by Delivery Model
- On-premise VNA
- Hybrid VNA
- Web/Cloud-based VNA
- VNA Market, by Procurement Model
- Enterprise VNA
- Multi-departmental VNA
- Multi-site VNA
- Departmental VNA
- VNA Market, by Vendor Type
- PACS Vendors
- Independent Software Vendors
- Infrastructure Vendors
- Application-independent Clinical Archives
- AICA Market, by Vendor Type
- VNA Vendors
- Native AICA Vendors
- Enterprise/Universal Viewers
Medical Image Management Market, by End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Other End Users
Medical Image Management Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
5. Regulatory Framework
6. Global Medical Image Management Market, by Product
7. Global Medical Image Management Market, by End User
8. Medical Image Management Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)
11. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Novarad Corporation (U.S.)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
- INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
- Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)
- Hyland Software Inc. (U.S.)
- Agfa-Gevaert NV (Belgium)
- GE Healthcare (U.S.)
- Mach7 Technologies (U.S.)
- BridgeHead Software Ltd. (U.K.)
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)
- Merative (U.S.)
- Sectra AB (Sweden)
- Change Healthcare Inc. (U.S.).
