Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. CMHF, announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.06 per share. This represents an increase of 50% from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on February 10, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 3, 2023.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank (the "Bank"). Middletown Valley Bank provides personal and business banking services, as well as mortgage lending services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Millennium Financial Services, Inc. (Mlend). Originating in Middletown, Maryland in 1908, today the Bank operates offices in the Maryland counties of Frederick, Washington, Garrett and Anne Arundel, and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.communityheritageinc.com or www.mvbbank.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055
bjgoetz@mvbbank.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-2022-dividend-301728204.html

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

