Highway Hypodermics Again Names TotalMed as a Top 10 Travel Agency for Traveling Healthcare Professionals

TotalMed Maintained its Ranking as Number Eight Among the Top Travel Companies for 2023

APPLETON, WIS, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TotalMed, a staffing agency for traveling healthcare professionals, announced today that it was ranked as one of the top 10 travel agencies by Highway Hypodermics for the sixth time. This award recognizes TotalMed’s ongoing commitment to both meeting the needs of its contracted healthcare professionals and creating effective and efficient healthcare staffing solutions for its clients.

“We’re thrilled to have once again earned this honor that reflects TotalMed’s core value of improving lives,” said Tom Horan, VP of Recruitment. “From providing clear assignment details and competitive compensation, to the honest, respectful, responsive and supportive way that we interact with our healthcare professionals, this award’s criteria align with the behaviors we foster across our teams.”

Highway Hypodermics, LLC® is dedicated to providing quality and up to date information to travel nurses around the world to assist them in finding the adventure of a lifetime. As the longest-running informational website for travel healthcare, Highway Hypodermics’ mission is to bridge the gap between traveling nurses and travel nurse companies.

“TotalMed sees our travel nurses as individuals and humans who dedicate their careers to providing compassionate, safe and high-quality patient care,” said Horan. “With this being the sixth time that TotalMed has earned a spot on Highway Hypodermics’ Top 10, we intend to maintain this track record in honor of these highly skilled frontline healthcare professionals.”

About TotalMed

TotalMed is a top 10 travel nursing and healthcare staffing agency with the mission of igniting purpose in healthcare. The organization staffs nurses, therapists, pharmacists and other clinicians of all specialties in all 50 states. They offer local and travel jobs and match caregivers with the right organization to assist both facilities and patients. As an organization, they focus on putting highly skilled staff into facilities to ensure adequate staffing for a better patient experience.

About TotalMed Holdings

