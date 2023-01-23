PHILIPPINES, January 23 - Press Release

January 23, 2023 Cayetano hails Filipino champions in beach volleyball, esports Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday hailed Filipino athletes who dominated two recently concluded international sporting events in the fields of electronic sports (esports) and beach volleyball. Through Senate Resolution 436, Cayetano congratulated and commended Cherry Ann "Sisi" Rondina and Philippine Army Sgt. Jovelyn Gonzaga for winning the gold and Floremel Rodriguez and Genesa Eslapor for winning the silver in the Women's Division of the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures held in Subic Bay, Zambales from December 8 to 11 of last year. Cayetano, who recently retained his position as Chairman Emeritus of Volleyball Philippines, said the victory of Rondina, Gonzaga, Rodriguez, and Eslapor is testament to the world-class talent of Filipinos. "These outstanding athletes' dedication will inspire home-grown athletes to continue to excel not only in the sport of volleyball, but also in other international sporting events, and will boost the morale of others who are bound to compete in international competitions in the future," the senator wrote in his resolution filed on January 23, 2023. With the tournament held locally, he said such events "also showcase to the world the Philippines' capability to successfully host prestigious sporting events." In Senate Resolution No. 437, Cayetano applauded the athletes from Echo and Blacklist International for finishing as champions and runners-up, respectively, in the Mobile Legends M4 World Championship held in Jakarta, Indonesia from January 1 to 15, 2023. With esports becoming a fast-growing industry in the country, the senator commended Echo for being the third Filipino team to claim the world championship title in consecutive years, joining Blacklist International and Bren Esports in 2021. "Echo's victory punctuates the Philippines' continued dominance over the Mobile Legends Championship esports scene and other esports competitions, especially in Southeast Asia," Cayetano said. The senator also cheered on esports athletes and coaches from Echo and Blacklist International for being role models to the Filipino youth. "They have inspired the youth with their spirit, determination, and drive," he said. Cayetano, pinuri ang mga Pilipinong kampeon sa beach volleyball, esports Pinuri ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang mga atletang Pilipino na nanalong kampeon sa dalawang international sporting event sa larangan ng electronic sports (esports) at beach volleyball. Sa inihaing Senate Resolution No. 436, binati at pinuri ni Cayetano sina Cherry Ann "Sisi" Rondina at Philippine Army Sgt. Jovelyn Gonzaga sa pagkapanalo ng ginto, at sina Floremel Rodriguez at Genesa Eslapor sa pagkapanalo ng silver sa Women's Division ng Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures na ginanap sa Subic Bay, Zambales noong December 8 to 11 noong nakaraang taon. Bilang Chairman Emeritus ng Volleyball Philippines, sinabi ni Cayetano na ang tagumpay nina Rondina, Gonzaga, Rodriguez, at Eslapor ay patunay sa world-class talent ng mga Pilipino sa volleyball. "These outstanding athletes' dedication will inspire home-grown athletes to continue to excel not only in the sport of volleyball, but also in other international sporting events, and will boost the morale of others who are bound to compete in international competitions in the future," sabi ng senador sa inihaing resolusyon ngayong Lunes, January 23, 2023. Dahil ginanap ang tournament sa bansa, sinabi ni Cayetano na ipinapakita rin nito sa mundo ang kakayahan ng Pilipinas bilang matagumpay na host sa mga sikat na sporting events. Sa Senate Resolution No. 437, pinapurihan naman ni Cayetano ang mga atleta mula sa Echo at Blacklist International sa pagkapanalo nila bilang mga kampeon at runners-up sa Mobile Legends M4 World Championship na ginanap sa Jakarta, Indonesia mula January 1 hanggang 15, 2023. Binati rin ng senador ang patuloy na paglago ng esports sa bansa at ang magkakasunod na pagkapanalo ng mga mga atletang Pilipino sa esports. Pangatlo na ang Echo sa mga lokal na grupong nakasungkit ng world championship title tulad ng Blacklist International noong 2022, at Bren Esports noong 2021. "Echo's victory punctuates the Philippines' continued dominance over the Mobile Legends Championship esports scene and other esports competitions, especially in Southeast Asia," sabi ni Cayetano. Aniya, magandang huwaran sa kabataang Pilipino ang mga esports athletes at coaches mula sa Echo at Blacklist International. "They have inspired the youth with their spirit, determination, and drive," sabi niya.