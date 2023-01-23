Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 341,910 in the last 365 days.

Cayetano P: Women achievers are role models not just to young girls, but to young boys, as well

PHILIPPINES, January 23 - Press Release
January 23, 2023

Women achievers are role models not just to young girls, but to young boys, as well
Manifestation on outstanding women commended by the Senate

By Senator Pia S. Cayetano

Thank you, Mr. President, just a short intervention. I join my colleagues in honoring the women present with us today, and those who are not here, the TOWNS (The Outstanding Women in the Nation's Service) awardees.

Mr President, what I'd like to emphasize is this: when we showcase women and what they have achieved, it is very common that we say that little girls will see them, and know what their full potential can be. And this is the role that they now have because they are paving the way for young girls.

But, I had the chance to speak to two of our Jiu Jitsu international champions over here [World Jiu-Jitsu champions Meggie Ochoa and Kimberly Custodio]. And I told them, aside from inspiring the little girls, they are also inspiring the future of boys who mingle with these little girls. These boys will understand that women equally hold the fort, that women are equal partners. In fact, in many instances, and many of my dear [male] colleagues here will admit, that their partner is the 'better' partner: running the household, taking care of the children, and also working in whatever career they have. That is the truth, your honor.

And until men, and for that matter, young boys are able to see that through women like them who pave the way, we will continue to have the struggle of inequality. And for that reason, I honor all of you because you show the world, both boys and girls, what women can achieve. Congratulations and thank you, dear colleagues, for taking the time to honor these women.

You just read:

Cayetano P: Women achievers are role models not just to young girls, but to young boys, as well

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.