LLYC Ranks in Top 10 M&A Advisors in the Americas and Globally, According to Mergermarket
In 2022, LLYC advised 12 transactions in the Americas, worth €47.106 billion, out of a total of 58 global transactions totaling €57.063 billion.
2022 was a great year for LLYC.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, U.S.A., January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International communications consulting firm LLYC was named one of the Top 10 M&A Communication Advisors in Mergermarket’s official 2022 Americas and Global rankings.
This follows the firm’s work on 12 transactions worth €47.106 billion in the Americas, including Advent International's acquisition of a majority stake in Neoris in Mexico, and on 58 transactions worth €57.063 billion globally.
“2022 was a great year for LLYC,” shared LLYC’s U.S. CEO Juan Felipe Munoz. “Despite market uncertainty, we were able to consolidate our position as a top regional and global advisor for highly complex M&A transactions that require multi-sector specialists and strong international knowledge.”
Global leadership by FGS, LLYC’s international partners
FGS, an international communications consultancy that works with LLYC on cross-border projects, led the global Mergermarket ranking, finishing 2022 as the number one company worldwide due to its number of transactions (322) and their value (€657,099 million).
In collaboration with FGS and its partner firms, LLYC advised some of the most important transactions of the year, including Siemens Energy's takeover bid for Siemens Gamesa and Edizione and Blackstone’s takeover bid for Atlantia.
About LLYC
LLYC is a global communications, digital marketing, and public affairs consulting firm with U.S. offices in New York, Miami, and Washington, D.C., and over 1,000 professionals in 12 countries. With over 25 years of expertise, we advise companies that range from startups and unicorns to the biggest Fortune 500 firms.
We help clients make data-driven choices that ensure their company’s reputation, trust, and credibility. Whether working on a campaign that will truly connect with people, completing an M&A operation, or carrying out any other communications project or strategy, LLYC’s innovative and creative approach to storytelling, extensive experience, and exclusive insights help clients make their visions into reality.
Two leading industry publications rank LLYC among the world's top communications companies. It is ranked 36th by revenue worldwide according to PRWeek's Global Agency Business Report 2022 and 42nd in PRovoke's Global Ranking 2022. LLYC was named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America at the 2021 International Business Awards.
