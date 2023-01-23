Former Credit Suisse and Bladex Execs Announce ArtCap Strategies' First Private Credit Fund for Latin America and Caribbean, With Target AUM of Up to USD600 Million

ArtCap Strategies ("ArtCap") is a fund specialized in direct lending throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. ArtCap seeks to generate a balanced risk/return profile through focused origination, strong collateral and covenant packages, attractive transaction economics, and active portfolio management. ArtCap stands for "Artisanal Capital", a way of providing tailor-made financial solutions to clients, and to offer investors access to a hand selected well-diversified portfolio of loans throughout the region.

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArtCap Strategies, a Cayman-based investment group specialized in direct lending throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, announced today the establishment of its inaugural fund (the "Fund"), a closed-ended vehicle, with a target of up to USD600 million in assets under management.

The Fund's strategy is to identify opportunistic situations and themes where its direct lending platform combined with structuring expertise results in attractive solutions for both borrowers and investors.

ArtCap is managed by Antonio Navarro (former Head of Financial Institutions Coverage for Central America, Caribbean, and Colombia at Credit Suisse), Hieu Pham (former Head of Private Credit Structuring for Latin America (ex-Brazil) at Credit Suisse), and Alejandro Jaramillo (former Chief Commercial Officer at Bladex). The management team brings a deep knowledge of the region and strong relationships across a broad base of clients spanning more than 15 countries as well as a strong network of investors and financial partners, which comes from over 50 years of combined experience in Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Markets, Structured Finance, Credit Risk Management and Law.

Antonio Navarro, Managing Partner of ArtCap, commented: "With a focus on Latin America, ArtCap is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the current global economic shift to near shoring as it continues to manifest into financing opportunities throughout the region. The combination of high interest rates, demand for capital, as well as a reduced number of lenders with the capacity to structure complex transactions in Latin America and the Caribbean, is creating the perfect environment for ArtCap to offer a high value-added proposition for both investors and borrowers."

Alejandro Jaramillo, Managing Partner of ArtCap said: "We are very excited about the launch of the fund, and we see a large opportunity across business cycles for private credit, both for investors who desire yield under lower-risk structures, and a need from companies and financial institutions seeking credit solutions throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. This is an important, enduring, and growing area, in which ArtCap is uniquely positioned to add value."

Hieu Pham, Managing Partner of ArtCap added: "This fund allows us to offer innovative, timely and customized financial solutions to our clients by combining our deep knowledge and experience with investor capital delivered through a direct lending platform. We expect our strategic approach will create win-win situations for investors and clients throughout the region."

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are based on ArtCap's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account all information currently available to ArtCap,, and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to ArtCap or are within its control. ArtCap Strategies and the Fund are not registered with, or regulated by, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority or any other governmental agency in the Cayman Islands.

Contact Information:

Antonio Navarro

Managing Partner

antonio.navarro@artcapstrategies.com

2128821321



