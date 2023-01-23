Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size Worth $9.9 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 7.0%: AMR

Rising use in pipes & fittings, fire sprinkler systems, adhesives & coatings drive the growth of the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market. By application, the pipes & fittings segment held the major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market was estimated at $5.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $9.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14147

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $5.1 Billion Market Size in 2031 $9.9 Billion CAGR 7.0% No. of Pages in Report 271 Segments Covered Application, End User Industry, and Region. Drivers Wide application scope of chlorinated polyvinyl chloride Growth in building and construction industry Restraint High cost associated with chlorinated polyvinyl chloride Opportunities



Growing demand for waste water treatment



Covid-19 scenario-

The disrupted supply chain globally negatively impacted the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market, primarily during the initial phase.

However, as the global situation started recovering, the use of adhesive & coatings from numerous end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, furniture, and others, is propelling the demand for chlorinated polyvinyl chloride during COVID-19.

The global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market is analyzed across application, end-user industry,and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14147

By application, the pipes & fittings segment held the largest share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The others segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The others segment includes textile fiber, films and sheets, water and wastewater treatment.

By end user industry, the construction segment dominated the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market in 2021. The chemical segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period.



By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.6 % from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market report include Shandong Xiangsheng New Materials Technology Co., Ltd., Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd., Via Chemical Co., Ltd., ASTRAL LIMITED, Grasim Industries Limited, DCW Ltd., KANEKA CORPORATION, Polyone Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Hangzhou Electrochemical Group Co.,Ltd., Shandong Pujie Plastic and Rubber Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Shandong Tianchen Chemical Co., Ltd., Shriram PolyTech, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Shandong Repolyfine Additives Co., Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Meghmani Finechem Limited, KEM ONE, Hanwha Solutions, Shandong Novista Chemicals Co., Ltd., MITSUI and CO., LTD., and Kunshan Maijisen Composite Materials Co., Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chlorinated-polyvinyl-chloride-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com