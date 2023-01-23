Submit Release
EVO PAYMENTS SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) on behalf of the company’s investors.

On August 1, 2022, EVO announced that it would be acquired by Global Payments Inc. at a price of $34.00 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, EVO investors will be cashed out of their investment position, and EVO’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether EVO shareholders are set to receive sufficient monetary consideration for their shares, and whether EVO’s directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Global Payments at $34.00 per share.

EVO shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/evo-payments/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

