Quantifind Welcomes Annalisa Camarillo as Its Executive Vice President of Global Marketing

Annalisa brings over 25 years of technology marketing experience and leadership to Quantifind.

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantifind, a leading provider of financial crimes risk management solutions to the world's biggest financial institutions and government organizations, today announced the appointment of Annalisa Camarillo as Quantifind's Executive Vice President of Global Marketing.

Camarillo brings over two decades of strategic and creative marketing experience with leadership roles in automation, data applications, and consulting services for successful startups and global enterprise companies.

"Annalisa is joining our executive team at such a pivotal time, following a strong 2022, as we build Quantifind. She is an accomplished marketer and leader with proven experience launching and establishing brands during times of transformation. She understands the critical importance of mastering a customer-focused message and then steadily delivering it at every customer touchpoint," said Graham Bailey, Quantifind's Chief Operating Officer. "As we continue to accelerate growth, showcasing the remarkable impact that drives people to Quantifind and keeps them passionate and engaged is essential. She and the marketing team will play a central role in broadening our reach, appeal, and impact. We are excited to have her on board."

Most recently, Camarillo served as Chief Marketing Officer of Avo Automation, where she led the launch of the company brand and its marketing function. She was instrumental in helping them sign several Fortune 100 companies and set the record for customer reviews on well-established sites. Her previous roles include executive positions in software companies, including Sun Microsystems, NetApp, and Automation Anywhere.

As EVP of marketing, Camarillo will oversee branding, global communications, digital marketing, events and demand generation functions. Among her priorities will be to make Quantifind a respected, beloved, and trusted brand to all stakeholders.

"Quantifind is poised to change the world by helping organizations manage risk and combat financial crime faster and more accurately than it's done today," added Camarillo. "This aligns with my personal mission to advance our bold new world and leave it better than I found it. It was easy to become a fan, and I can't wait to show everyone why they should be one too."

About Quantifind

Quantifind was founded in 2009 upon pioneering data science technology delivered through machine learning solutions that uncover signals of risk across disparate and unstructured text sources. In financial crimes risk management, Quantifind's solution uniquely combines internal financial institution data with licensed and public data to assess risk in the context of Know Your Customer (KYC), Customer Due Diligence (CDD), Fraud Risk Management, and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) processes. Today these compliance processes are burdened by ever-increasing regulatory responsibilities and an expectation of frictionless transactions. Legacy technologies demand increasingly more human resources as the operations expand; Quantifind's SaaS solution offers a way to cut through the inefficiency and enhance effectiveness simultaneously. Quantifind is headquartered in Palo Alto, with teams in Boston, Washington, London, and New York.

