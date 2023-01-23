One Injured in Single-Vehicle Snowmobile Crash in Stewartstown

CONTACT:

January 21, 2023

Stewartstown, NH – At approximately 9:30 a.m., Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a snowmobile crash on Corridor 21A involving a 44-year-old female operator who had crashed into a tree. An emergency response was initiated by Beecher Falls Fire Department and 45th Parallel EMS.

The victim, identified as Andrea Madden of Windham, NH, was operating down a steep section of trail with light snow cover and many open water bars. It appears that she failed to navigate a water bar and inadvertently pushed on the accelerator, which caused her to lose control of the machine and crash into a small tree off the side of the trail. Madden suffered a serious leg injury in the crash and was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for initial treatment of her injury.

No other information is available at this time