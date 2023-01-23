Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 341,963 in the last 365 days.

One Injured in Single-Vehicle Snowmobile Crash in Stewartstown

CONTACT:
Lieutenant Mark Ober
Region One Office, Lancaster, NH
603-788-4850
603-271-3361
January 21, 2023

Stewartstown, NH – At approximately 9:30 a.m., Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a snowmobile crash on Corridor 21A involving a 44-year-old female operator who had crashed into a tree. An emergency response was initiated by Beecher Falls Fire Department and 45th Parallel EMS.

The victim, identified as Andrea Madden of Windham, NH, was operating down a steep section of trail with light snow cover and many open water bars. It appears that she failed to navigate a water bar and inadvertently pushed on the accelerator, which caused her to lose control of the machine and crash into a small tree off the side of the trail. Madden suffered a serious leg injury in the crash and was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for initial treatment of her injury.

No other information is available at this time

You just read:

One Injured in Single-Vehicle Snowmobile Crash in Stewartstown

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.