Two Injured in Snowmobile Crash in Milford

January 21, 2023

Milford, NH – On Saturday afternoon at approximately 12:45 pm., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a report of a single snowmobile crash on private property in the Town of Milford. The initial call reported that there was an unconscious 11 year old at the scene. Upon notification of the incident, members of the Milford Fire Department and Milford Ambulance Service along with law enforcement personnel from the Milford Police Department all responded. Personnel from the Milford Public Works Department also responded with equipment due to the length and condition of the driveway.

Once on scene, law enforcement personnel were able to determine that the snowmobile, operated by Nathan Ball, 42, of Milford, NH, who was accompanied by a minor passenger, abruptly accelerated in the yard of the private residence striking a rock which resulted in both occupants being ejected from the machine. The injured minor was treated by EMS personnel at the scene and was ultimately transported by ambulance to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for serious injuries. Ball was also transported by ambulance to Elliot Hospital for injuries he sustained in the incident. Excessive speed is believed to be the primary contributing factors. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet.

No Further information is available at this time. The incident remains under investigation by NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers.

Conservation Officers would like to remind parents/guardians that minors under the age of 18 are required by law to wear a helmet and eye protection at all times while operating an OHRV or snowmobile. For more information about safe riding please visit www.ride.nh.gov.