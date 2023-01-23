Gene Synthesis Market Buoyant with Greater Emphasis on Gene Therapy, Targeted Research, and Personalized Medicine

/EIN News/ -- London, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent of genomics, and next-generation sequencing is primarily boosting the growth of gene synthesis market worldwide. With a climbing rate of chronic disease prevalence, and the constant quest for new, effective therapies, global gene synthesis market is expected to witness an excellent growth prospect over the next few years. Fairfield Market Research in a new upcoming study suggests that as the preference, and acceptance for personalized medicine soars, the market will experience accelerated growth. Increasing adoption of gene synthesis services in molecular diagnostics that is often employed for infectious, and genetic conditions will also favor the growth of market. The potential role of gene synthesis in fortifying the development of the sought-after gene therapy is further expected to drive the market ahead, says the primary analysis presented by the report.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

In terms of end user, demand will most likely remain the maximum from the various government and academic research institutes that are investing a fortune in gene synthesis research and generate substantial demand for gene synthesis services for research settings. Application-wise analysis of gene synthesis market shows dominance of the gene and cell therapy development segment as of 2021. While both gene therapy and cell therapy become the potential therapy alternatives of the future, the segment would continue to contribute heavily toward the growth of market in long term. However, application in disease diagnosis is likely to emerge attractive in the near future in the wake of the swelling burden of chronic health conditions on the global healthcare system. With synthetic biology gaining traction in the world of research and diagnostics, gene synthesis market is poised for a promising growth outlook in future. Based on the method, the report draws a primary analysis that the solid-phase synthesis segment reigns supreme and currently accounts for a share of more than a third of the overall market revenue.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Preliminary findings of the research show that North America remains at the forefront with a substantial revenue share in the global gene synthesis market. The report attributes continued lead of the region to the alarming rate of prevalence of chronic diseases, especially cancers, as well as that of the various genetic conditions. Expansion of aging population further adds to the attractiveness and growth potential of North America’s gene synthesis market. The rising boom around targeted and personalized medicine is likely to support the growth of gene synthesis market in North America. The market here will also continue to benefit from the strongest macroeconomic factors, i.e., sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, greater R&D funding, augmented investments in targeted medicine, booming cancer research, and supportive governments. The report further points to growing lucrativeness of Asia Pacific as the region continues to witness exploding growth in chronic disease prevalence, and the consistently improving healthcare infrastructure. The field of diagnostics has been undergoing excellent developments in the region over the recent past, which will work to the advantage of gene synthesis market. Asia Pacific’s gene synthesis market is also expected to benefit from the rising research activity around personalized medicine, and oncology, says the report.

Leading Competitors in Global Gene Synthesis Market

GenScript, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eurofins Genomics, Merck KGaA, Genewiz Inc., ProteoGenix, Brooks Automation Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., OriGene Technologies Inc., Twist Bioscience, and Biomatik are some of the top players steering the global gene synthesis market space. The report would shed light on some of the prominent competitors in the market to reveal the most significant strategic developments, and company profiles.

The Global Gene Synthesis Market Is Segmented As Below:

By Method

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Solid Phase Phosphoramidite Synthesis Microchip-based Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Gene Assembly PCR-Mediated Assembly Ligation-mediated Assembly



By Service

Antibody DNA Synthesis

Viral DNA Synthesis

Others





By Application

Gene & Cell Therapy Development

Vaccine Development

Disease Diagnosis

Others

By End Users

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations





By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan South Korea India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



