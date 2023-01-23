BLUE WATER PETROLEUM CORP SIGNS ACQUISITION OF ARTAQUA TECHNOLOGIES LTD

/EIN News/ -- CHEYENNE, WY, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Petroleum Corp (OTC PINK: BWPC), announces that it signed a definitive acquisition agreement to acquire ArtAqua Technologies Ltd (“ArtAqua”) www.artaqua.co which will increase the company’s scope in the global wastewater treatment sector. ArtAqua is a proven environmental technology provider with offices in Ireland, Germany and the USA. The company will be acquired for $2,500,000 of BWPC’s Common A stock.

ArtAqua holds four patents, all with international applications in the Polymer and Chemical Technology (PCT) vertical. ArtAqua’s membrane technology not only eliminates and removes solids and chemicals but also allows for the recapture of gold and other precious metals and minerals with their Aragon and Catalon product line. Their AquaMag technology is already used in several AMDW projects, and the company has provided solutions to a global customer base in the UAE, Yemen, South Africa, Tanzania, the USA, Canada, Norway, Germany, Portugal, Mexico, Argentina, Panama, Bolivia, China, Australia, Kazakhstan and Japan

ArtAqua’s technologies allow contaminated fossil water, artesian waters and sea water to be purified with a very low energy inputs and at upto 60% less cost than most reverse osmosis technologies. The systems also use a proprietary mineral technology that keeps water fresh for upto 180 days without any chemical additions such as Chlorine. ArtAqua’s desalination concept is based on their patented Variable Velocity Filtration system (VVF) and coupled with the WinWater evaporation-condensation technology uses upto 75% less energy than many other competitors’ systems.

ArtAqua’s technology has one of the few proven methods that extracts upto 99.2% of certain radioactive substances such as Caesium 134 & 137, Strontium, Germanium and Tritium from water.

On the product side, the smallest household unit retails from $3,995, to a standardized 100 tons per 24 hours purification unit selling for $79,995. The smallest containerized desalination unit which processes 10 tons per 24 hours sells for $999,995 (All prices are stated in USD).

About Blue Water:

Blue Water Petroleum Corp, (BWPC) is a global environmental technology provider and patent aggregator, with proven executive and operations teams based in North America and the European Union.



Our primary focus is on the global multibillion dollar Oil and Gas Sectors and their effluent recycling needs and the treatment of any contaminated water source. We also have desalination technologies and develop and implement modular pyrolysis systems, incorporating hydrocarbon recovery and recycling technologies. It is in this capacity that we offer sustainable, energy efficient and cost-effective solutions.

The total issued common shares outstanding for the company is 204,081,981.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include but are not limited to: inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Blue Water Petroleum Corp., please refer to the Company's recent financial reports, which are available at www.otcmarkets.com The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Blue Water Petroleum Corp

Contacts: