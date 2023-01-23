The Low Code Development Platform market is Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 259,922.1 Million by 2033, North America is Projected to Lead the Global Market – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Companies are now turning to low-code platforms as an effective way to increase their competitive edge while reducing overhead. Major tech giants, such as IBM Cloud with Mendix, Google Cloud Platforms' App Maker and Microsoft's PowerApps have tapped into this trend by offering cutting-edge solutions designed for quick results at a fraction of the cost of traditional programming languages.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The adoption of Low Code Development platform Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period. The Low Code Development Platform market size is anticipated to rise from US$ 21,363.5 Million in 2023 to US$ 259,922.1 Million in 2033.



A low-code development platform (LCDP) is a coding environment that enables developers of varying levels of expertise to build applications using a dynamic graphical user interface and configuration in conjunction with model-driven logic.

One of the key factors propelling the expansion of the low-code development platform market is the advancement of the digital transformation in the IT and telecom sectors.

To Get a Sample Copy of the Report Visit@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15884

By delivering business applications more quickly, low-code tools enable businesses to expand their efforts in digital transformation. Low-code tools also significantly shorten the time needed for innovation.

The fourth industrial revolution is creating significant growth prospects for the low-code development platform industry, as is the paradigm change toward a digital workspace that makes use of new technology.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Low-code and no-code tools appear to be the best option for small and medium-sized businesses outside of IT. It is especially relevant for users who want to achieve their business objectives quickly, efficiently, and affordably by utilising modern technology.

With the increasing incorporation of low-code platforms in the region, particularly in China, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR of more than 26.8%. Several local vendors across all major verticals are utilising these platforms to speed up application delivery, expand developer taskforces, reduce operating costs, and boost innovation.

E-commerce businesses are constantly looking for ways to increase sales while remaining cost-effective. Low-code and no-code platforms have proven to be useful tools for managing the e-commerce ecosystem on a budget. These technologies are becoming increasingly popular in the digital ecosystem.

Low-code platforms are becoming an important part of existing web-based platforms in many organisations, allowing them to improve their strategy while reducing cost and complexity. Mendix on IBM Cloud, App Maker on Google Cloud Platforms, and PowerApps on Microsoft are some well-known low-code platforms from major web-based service providers.

As the application becomes more progressive, a suitable level of technical background will be required. This means that time is required to educate and become acquainted with the low-code software. As a result, there is an increased demand for low-code specialists.



Request Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15884

Competitive Landscape

The low-code development platform industry is moderately fragmented, with a large number of participants, considerable legislative framework worldwide, and smaller vendors collectively controlling a big portion of the market. Market players with substantial financial resources are actively engaged in strategic M&A activities, while smaller businesses focus on product innovation methods to increase market share.

Some of the Key Players Operating in Low Code Development Platform Market Include:

Salesforc

Appian

Mendix

Microsoft

Pegasystems

Zoho

OutSystems

Oracle Corporation

ServiceNow

TrackVia, and K2.

Latest Developments in the Low Code Development Platform Market

In January 2022 - UST announced that it had earned the Microsoft Low Code Application Development advanced specialisation. Microsoft's advanced specialisation is a significant credential for its partners who meet high specialisation, service delivery, and support standards.

In November 2021 - OutSystems unveiled a next-generation application platform, allowing development teams to create cutting-edge cloud applications. The new platform, codenamed Project Neo, provides organisations with the next level of application scale and developer productivity required to compete in a cloud-first world.

Ask An Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15884

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Low Code Development platform market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Market Segments Covered in Low Code Development Platform Market Analysis

By Solutions:

Platform

Services

By Deployment:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Web-Based



By Enterprise Size:

Small Offices

Small Enterprises

Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Very Large Enterprises



By Industry:

Services

Distribution Services

Public Sector

Finance

Manufacturing and Resources

Infrastructure

Read the Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/low-code-development-platform-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage in Technology Domain:

Intellectual Property Software Market Size: During the forecast period, the intellectual property software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7%. (2022-2032). The intellectual property software market is expected to be worth US$ 4.5 billion in 2022 and US$ 14.9 billion by 2032.

IT Asset Disposition Market Share: The IT asset disposition market is expected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. The IT asset disposition market is expected to grow from $15.6 billion in 2022 to $31.8 billion in 2032. The industry grew 7.6% year on year between 2021 and 2022.

Digital Signature Market Demand: The global digital signature market value reached US$ 2.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a 28.5% year-on-year rate to US$ 2.7 billion in 2022. Overall, the market is expected to grow at a 20.6% value CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Distributed Antenna Systems Market Analysis: The distributed antenna systems market was estimated to be worth US$ 10.8 billion in 2021, with a Y-o-Y increase of 11.1% expected in 2022. According to the research, the global distributed antenna systems market will be worth US$ 29.7 billion in 2032.

Military Embedded Systems Market Growth: According to Future Market Insights, the military embedded systems market will grow at an 8.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, from US$ 1.6 billion in 2022 to US$ 3.6 billion in 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc :

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com