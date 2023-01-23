ITS Logistics Expands Midwest Operations to 1.3 Million Square Feet of Distribution Space

ITS Logistics is able to reach more than 95% of the US in two days

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the United States, today announced the expansion of its Midwest headquarters, adding a third warehouse to its existing campus in Whitestown, Indiana. ITS’ Midwest operations now total more than 1.3 million square feet of distribution space, increasing ITS’ total US distribution space to 3 million for its shipping customers.



“ITS is focused on ensuring that we equip our customers with the ability to reach more of their clientele in less time, so strategic geographic expansion has been a continued priority for our company,” said Ryan Martin, President of Assets for ITS Logistics. “Our port-to-door ability to provide nationwide omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services has increased to be able to reach more than 95% of the US in less than two days.”

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, ITS provides handling of the entire delivery operation from drayage of containers at the port, transloading for truck delivery to the appropriate DC, omnichannel fulfillment, outbound truckload, LTL, and small parcel to our client’s customers. ITS has drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 inland rail ramps with a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions. Indiana’s central location provides ready access to national and international highways, enabling ITS to reach 110 million people within a day’s drive.

“This Midwest location was ideal for further expansion,” continued Martin. “For our company to continue to be successful in increasing our level of service and provide innovative solutions across distribution modes, ease of access is vital. We’re able to reach 75% of the US and Canadian populations in less than two days. In addition, we have access to several major interstates, a large rail network, three ports, and 117 public-use aviation facilities. This aids us in making the omnichannel distribution and fulfillment service process convenient for our customers as they face challenges during supply chain disruptions.”

In 2021, ITS opened its first Midwest location and plans to further expand service offerings in Indiana with a goal to grow the Indiana campus to 2+ million square feet along with 350 ITS employees over the next two years. By 2024, ITS also plans to rapidly grow its truck fleet to a total of 65 tractors, 70+ drivers, and over 200 trailers.

ITS Logistics employs more than 1,000 team members across Nevada, California, Indiana, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, Ohio, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is a premier Third-Party Logistics company that provides creative supply chain solutions with an asset-lite transportation division ranked #23 in North America, the #11 drayage and intermodal provider, a top-tier asset-based dedicated fleet ranked #39, and innovative omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services. With the highest level of service, unmatched industry experience and work ethic, and a laser focus on innovation and technology–our purpose is to improve the quality of life by delivering excellence in everything we do.

