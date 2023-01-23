Global Video Streaming Software Market Size Projected to Grow $17.5 billion by 2026, Recording a CAGR of 18.5 %: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Video Streaming Software Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period, to reach USD 17.5 billion in 2026 from USD 7.5 billion in 2021, according to report by MarketsandMarkets. The Video Streaming Software Market is fragmented due to the presence of many players in the market. The major factors that are expected to drive the adoption of video streaming 8 in organizations across several end user industries including media and entertainment, BFSI, academia and education, healthcare, government, and others due to the significant adoption of cloud services and digital transformation. Developing countries across APAC and MEA are expected to offer more opportunities for vendors in the market.

Report Metric Details Market value in 2021 USD 7.5 Billion Market value in 2026 USD 17.5 Billion Market growth rate 18.5% CAGR Largest Market APAC Market size available for years 2016–2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021–2026 Segments covered Component (Solutions, Services) Streaming type, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region Geographies covered North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and Latin America Companies covered IBM (US), Kaltura(US), BrightCove (US), Panopto (US), Haivision(US), Vimeo(US), VBrick(US), Polycom (US), Qumu (US), Sonic Foundry (US), MediaPlatform(US), Akamai(US), Limelight Networks(US), Agile Content (Spain), Ramp Holdings, Inc, (US), Sproutvideo(US), Wowza(US), Dacast (US), Zixi(US), Kollective Technology (US), Muvi (US), Movingimage(US), Vidizmo(US), Ravnur,Inc. (US), uStudio (US), Contus(India), and Vidyard(Canada)

The pandemic has had a positive impact on the Video Streaming Software Market. The COVID-19 pandemic has enabled the transformation of the communication platform to online streaming solutions with the help of video streaming software. The proliferation of remote work environments has shifted businesses to cloud has helped to boost the growth of this market. The unprecedented outbreak of the novel virus sent many businesses scrambling to quickly find a digital platform to avoid physical meetings and conferences and ensure business continuity. Video streaming software supports online entertainment and provide access to business-critical information regardless of location - whether that be in the office or working remotely. Organizations across different end-user industries have been investing and creating essential budgets for improving customer experiences. With video streaming software acting in the same direction, organizations have been seeking advanced platforms for providing best audience engagement and entertainment.

Based on component, the Video Streaming Software Market is segmented into two categories: solutions and services. The solutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. Video streaming solutions enable organizations to centralize, manage, and securely deliver videos. Video streaming solutions help manage all the activities, from capturing to ingestion to the final delivery, on end-user devices. Video capturing, batch and programmatic uploading, automatic transcoding, inside video searching, video editing, Digital Rights Management (DRM), encryption, monetization, APIs, video player, video collaboration, and broadcast monitoring are the key features of video streaming solutions. These solutions provide various benefits, such as low latency video streaming, reduced distribution cost, lower downtime, and faster transcoding speed for enterprise customers. All these factors contribute to the rising adoption of video streaming solutions.

The academia and education segment is the fastest-growing end user during the forecast period. With every new day, the number of internet users consuming visual content is on the rise, and the use of video streaming services for the education sector is increasing. Live educational video streaming and live education broadcasting could prove to be great engagement tools and can educate, share knowledge, and conduct training programs. Video is increasingly popular in the education sector. In universities, middle schools, businesses, and online courses, videos have become a highly effective medium. A survey report suggests that 88% of respondents believe that video increases the overall student achievement levels. Live streaming and on-demand video provide several benefits to students. Among the biggest of these is accessibility. A research study conducted by Cisco shows that about two-thirds of teachers agree that video education help students learn. Even though the use of video is not new when integrating technology in the classroom, the use of live streaming is turning the tables in universities and colleges throughout the learning process, campus management, and student recruitment.

The Video Streaming Software Market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. The global Video Streaming Software Market is expected to witness rapid growth during the coming years as COVID-19 is intensifying the adoption of digital simulated systems across industries. The adoption of work home policy by many organizations has shifted business discussions, events, product marketing to avoid in-person presentations. North America and Europe are adopting video streaming software at a rapid pace as they are technologically advanced economies. Moreover, these regions are home to various key players in the Video Streaming Software Market and have the presence of a large number of organizations with advanced infrastructures. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of newer technologies.

APAC is the fastest-growing region in terms of cloud workloads and gaining traction in the Video Streaming Software Market. The region encompasses developed and developing economies, such as Australia, Singapore, China, India, New Zealand, and South Korea. Developed countries in this region are expected to experience significant growth because of a greater technological infrastructure. Developing countries are gradually advancing toward using video streaming platforms to improve and streamline their business processes. Densely populated countries, such as India and China, are now advancing progressively toward video streaming monetization models to improve and streamline their business processes. Additionally, the highly competitive environment in the region is expected to trigger the growth of video streaming software solutions and services that would augment the overall RoI for the media, entertainment, and education organizations. Various major players, such as Brightcove, IBM, and Qumu, are expanding their cloud businesses rapidly in the region due to the availability of high growth potential and a positive economic outlook.

Market Players

The Video Streaming Software Market comprises major providers, such as IBM (US), Kaltura(US), BrightCove (US), Panopto (US), Haivision(US), Vimeo(US), VBrick(US), Polycom (US), Qumu (US), Sonic Foundry (US), MediaPlatform(US), Akamai(US), Limelight Networks(US), Agile Content (Spain), Ramp Holdings, Inc, (US), Sproutvideo(US), Wowza(US), Dacast (US), Zixi(US), Kollective Technology (US), Muvi (US), Movingimage(US), Vidizmo(US), Ravnur,Inc. (US), uStudio (US), Contus(India), and Vidyard(Canada) . The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the Video Streaming Software Market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments, and key market strategies

