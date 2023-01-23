The Wellness Chain Ltd launches its Empowering Women in Business Day Event
Connecting Women, Work and WellnessLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wellness Chain Ltd is excited to announce they will be hosting their Empowering One Day Women in Business Retreat on 23 February 2023 at the luxury handpicked Chilston Park Hotel in Kent, just outside of London. This event is designed to empower female participants with the skills they need to succeed in their professional lives.
Speakers at the event will include entrepreneurs and professionals who have achieved success despite facing obstacles. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in workshops developing and enhancing their brand identity and gaining confidence in front of the camera, and media tips. Increasing self-confidence and building techniques such as selling themselves confidently without feeling awkward.
The retreat will also include a session on visualisation and meditation, which will help attendees calm down the overwhelm often associated with running a business and include natural opportunities for networking with other like-minded professional women and learning from successful entrepreneurs.
Wendy Flanagan, CEO of The Wellness Chain Ltd, has been passionate about helping women since she exited the corporate world in 2016 to start her own wellness company. "We surveyed women in business to understand their key fears and what was holding them back from achieving their goals. They told us that imposter syndrome, lack of confidence to sell and speak in front of others, and feeling the need to be perfect often held them back," says Wendy. "We set up this day to boost attendees' confidence, help them enjoy being in the limelight, enhance their brand’s, wellness and help them build a supportive network of like-minded women in business."
The objective of this empowering day retreat is that each attendee leaves feeling confident and motivated with some essential tools needed to take their business career up a notch!
So, whether you are just starting out or have been in business for years, this one-day event is not to be missed! Tickets are available now. For more information visit www.thewellnesschain.com
Wendy Flanagan
The Wellness Chain Ltd
+44 20 3870 3266
info@thewellnesschain.com