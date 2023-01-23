Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Reports 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach ("F&M" or the "Bank") FMBL today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

"Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach maintained its financial strength in 2022, a year in which our nation experienced economic challenges, including persistent high inflation and a rapid acceleration in interest rates," said Henry Walker, president. "Throughout the year, we remained true to our core of serving our business and consumer clients with a wide, competitive suite of products and the exceptional service for which the Bank has become known for more than a century. Net loan growth for 2022 was up sharply, and again we finished the year with capital ratios far exceeding minimum requirements."

Income Statement

For the 2022 fourth quarter, total interest and dividend income rose to $95.9 million, from $76.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total interest and dividend income for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased to $340.3 million, from $307.3 million reported for 2021.

Interest expense for the 2022 fourth quarter increased to $18.6 million, from $2.8 million in the same period a year ago. Interest expense for the full year 2022 was $31.2 million, versus $12.2 million in 2021.

The Bank's net interest income before loan loss provision for the 2022 fourth quarter advanced to $77.3 million, from $73.3 million for the 2021 fourth quarter. Net interest income before loan loss provision for the full year 2022 rose to $309.0 million, from $295.1 million in 2021.

Net interest margin for the 2022 fourth quarter was 2.40%, compared with 2.67% for the same period in 2021. F&M's net interest margin was 2.70% for the full year 2022, versus 2.83% in the previous year.

The Bank had no loan loss provision in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a $1.0 million recapture of loan loss provision in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022, the loan loss provision was $3.5 million, compared with no net loan loss provision in 2021. The Bank's allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans outstanding was 1.13% at December 31, 2022, compared with 1.34% at December 31, 2021.

Non-interest income decreased to $4.2 million for the 2022 fourth quarter, from $6.5 million for the comparable period last year. Non-interest income for the full year 2022 declined to $18.5 million, from $22.0 million in 2021.

Non-interest expense for the 2022 fourth quarter amounted to $50.6 million, compared with $45.2 million for the same period last year. Non-interest expense for the full year 2022 was $188.8 million, versus $172.6 million last year.

The Bank's net income for the 2022 fourth quarter amounted to $25.4 million, or $200.86 per diluted share, compared with $29.0 million, or $226.02 per diluted share, for the 2021 fourth quarter. The Bank's net income for the full year 2022 was $109.0 million, or $855.56 per diluted share, compared with $115.2 million, or $898.31 per diluted share, for 2021.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2022, net loans increased to $6.67 billion, from $5.37 billion at December 31, 2021. The Bank's deposits decreased to $9.14 billion at the end of 2022, from $9.24 billion a year ago. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 36.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, versus 38.4% of total deposits at the end of 2021. Total assets rose to a record $12.05 billion at the close of 2022 from $11.44 billion at December 31, 2021.

Farmers & Merchants Bank remained "well-capitalized" under all regulatory categories at December 31, 2022, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.37%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 15.44%, a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.44%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.91%. The minimum ratios for capital adequacy for a well-capitalized bank are 10.00%, 8.00%, 6.50% and 5.00%, respectively.

"With today's high interest rate environment impacting all banks, we are focused on controlling costs throughout our organization, including rising interest expense, as the general economic environment poses lingering uncertainties," said Daniel Walker, chief executive officer. "Our management team and Board remain optimistic about F&M's long-term future, notwithstanding the headwinds that financial institutions are facing, with the Bank's asset quality and loan pipeline remaining healthy. While, as expected, deposits fell modestly for the year because of higher-yielding market alternatives, our loyal clients and core deposit base continue to remain strong as we proceed into the new year."

Stock Repurchase Program

During the 2022 fourth quarter, the Bank repurchased 604 shares of its common stock on the open market at an average price of $8,052.47 per share, pursuant to a stock repurchase program announced in January 2022, under which the board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $20 million of the Bank's common stock. For the full year 2022, the Bank purchased a total of 2,400 shares of its common stock at an average price of $8,132.92 per share.

To the extent the Bank repurchases additional shares under this program, which expires December 31, 2023, the timing and number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, stock price, trading volume, regulatory requirements, general business conditions and others. The Bank may choose to modify, suspend, or discontinue such proposed repurchases at any time without prior notice, and the share repurchase program does not oblige the Bank to acquire any specific number of shares in any period.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank provides white-glove service to clients at 26 branches from San Clemente to Santa Barbara, as well as through its Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and a robust offering of consumer retail banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about F&M, please visit the website, www.fmb.com.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH Income Statements (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 70,869 $ 58,534 $ 246,818 $ 244,062 Investment securities 23,236 16,569 87,601 60,444 Investments in FHLB and FRB stock 389 347 1,226 1,206 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 1,406 566 4,628 1,578 Total interest and dividend income 95,900 76,016 340,273 307,290 Interest expense: Deposits 8,448 2,068 15,732 8,952 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 4,739 697 8,762 3,280 Borrowings 5,423 - 6,740 - Total interest expense 18,610 2,765 31,234 12,232 Net interest income 77,290 73,251 309,039 295,058 Provision for loan losses - (1,000 ) 3,500 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 77,290 74,251 305,539 295,058 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,719 1,489 6,451 5,602 Card income 242 1,644 2,543 4,007 Other income 2,194 3,330 9,536 12,421 Total non-interest income 4,155 6,463 18,530 22,030 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 31,841 28,614 119,978 111,046 FDIC and other insurance expense 1,237 969 4,306 3,614 Occupancy expense 3,923 3,639 15,354 14,004 Software and equipment expense 3,738 3,823 15,060 14,254 Professional and legal services 2,064 1,720 7,612 6,070 Marketing expense 1,672 1,438 6,886 4,957 Other expense 6,136 4,958 19,602 18,618 Total non-interest expense 50,611 45,161 188,798 172,563 Income before income tax expense 30,834 35,553 135,271 144,525 Income tax expense 5,390 6,575 26,269 29,320 Net income $ 25,444 $ 28,978 $ 109,002 $ 115,205 Basic earnings per common share $ 206.12 $ 230.66 $ 876.17 $ 913.60 Diluted earnings per common share $ 200.86 $ 226.02 $ 855.56 $ 898.31 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 123,442 125,628 124,407 126,100 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 126,672 128,206 127,404 128,246

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 75,489 $ 49,025 Interest-bearing balances 67,369 1,252,646 Total cash and due from banks 142,858 1,301,671 Federal funds sold Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 123,919 139,947 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 4,789,522 4,366,821 Loans held for sale - 9,430 Gross loans 6,765,391 5,453,279 Allowance for loan losses (76,503 ) (72,880 ) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net (14,429 ) (8,650 ) Loans, net 6,674,459 5,371,749 Other real estate owned, net - 966 Investments in FHLB and FRB stock, at cost 27,088 20,031 Bank premises and equipment, net 118,228 115,827 Deferred tax assets, net 31,538 27,939 Other assets 147,132 83,879 Total assets $ 12,054,744 $ 11,438,260 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,355,298 $ 3,552,248 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,212,509 2,187,998 Savings and money market savings 2,668,334 2,755,862 Time deposits 906,355 745,382 Total deposits 9,142,496 9,241,490 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 785,912 916,672 Borrowings 700,000 - Other liabilities 113,254 38,536 Total liabilities 10,741,662 10,196,698 Stockholders' Equity: Common Stock, par value $20; authorized 250,000 123,228 and 125,628 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2,465 2,513 Additional paid-in capital 177,433 89,972 Retained earnings 1,140,897 1,147,661 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (7,713 ) 1,416 Total stockholders' equity 1,313,082 1,241,562 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,054,744 $ 11,438,260

