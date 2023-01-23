Buddy Franson Joins Alliant Insurance Services in Iowa

Franson to provide strategic property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions to clients across the Midwest

Buddy Franson has joined Alliant Insurance Services as Vice President in Dubuque, Iowa. In this position, Franson will provide a full range of strategic property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions to clients across the Midwest.

Franson joins Alliant with a depth of experience serving a diverse client base in the real estate/property management, manufacturing, and construction sectors. Franson partners with his clients to help them develop a strong safety culture, navigate the insurance process, and develop best-in-class programs that deliver long-term results.

"Buddy combines his longstanding experience in the Midwest region with keen, industry-specific expertise, offering clients customized solutions built for their business," said Bob Bennetsen, Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director with Alliant. "He sees beyond basic business risks and can help clients prepare for long-term growth and success."

Prior to joining Alliant, Franson was a Sales Representative with a national insurance brokerage and consulting firm. He earned his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Iowa.

Franson can be reached at (563) 307-1845 or at Buddy.Franson@alliant.com.

