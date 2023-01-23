Submit Release
Arizona's Second Largest School District Honored for Use of Augmented and Virtual Reality in STEM

Chandler Unified School District Incorporates zSpace in STEM Program, Honored with "District of Distinction" Award

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Because of its long successful implementation of augmented and virtual reality technology (AR/VR) in Arizona elementary schools, zSpace, Inc., a Silicon Valley education company, is proud to honor Chandler Unified School District (CUSD) as a "District of Distinction." A zSpace STEM District of Distinction is a district with the desire and ability to showcase their use of zSpace technology as a leader in education. This invitation-only program provides the opportunity for both the academic institution and zSpace to jointly innovate and to share best practices or cutting edge developments with a community of interest. Each DOD will serve as a reference site for zSpace, recognizing zSpace and the associated institution as leading education innovators in the region, promoting awareness for both.

zSpace and STEM at Chandler Unified School District
Chandler Unified School District (CUSD) has had the longest running implementation of zSpace AR/VR technology in Arizona. The district implemented 59 zSpace computers and was the first to adopt the glasses-free Inspire AR/VR laptops which creates an immersive and interactive experience where lifelike content seems to "leap out of the screen." This is particularly helpful for STEM instruction because it allows students to do things that would otherwise be too dangerous, impossible or expensive. Activities and content accessed on the zSpace laptops are aligned with NGSS and state standards, allowing students to complete tasks and build upon their knowledge in zSpace or in real life. Additionally, teachers have the opportunity to customize content by creating personalized videos, building quizzes and using zSpace either synchronously or asynchronously.

"From where we began in 2016 to where we are today with zSpace technology is amazing," said CUSD Superintendent Frank Narducci. "In just a few short years, the amount of 21st century learning opportunities we have been able to provide students as young as five has grown exponentially. We are thankful for this partnership."

Parents, neighboring districts, and community members who would like to see the technology are invited to attend open house at CTA Independence on Monday, January 23 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Basha, Hancock, Shumway, Bologna, and San Tan Elementary Schools on Monday, January 30th from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

About zSpace
zSpace, Inc. has been focused on immersive experiences since its inception and is a leading education company within the Metaverse. zSpace's evidence-based augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) platform provides innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in science, math and career and technical education credentialing. Over 3,000 school districts, technical centers, community colleges and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for millions of learners preparing for success in college and careers. Located in San Jose, California, it has more than 70 patents. zSpace was named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc., "Best in Show at ISTE" by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and ranked two years in a row on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies. Visit www.zspace.com, or follow @zSpace on Twitter.

Media Contact:
Amanda Austin                                                                         
zSpace, Inc.
352459@email4pr.com
408-498-4050 x4130

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arizonas-second-largest-school-district-honored-for-use-of-augmented-and-virtual-reality-in-stem-301728083.html

SOURCE zSpace, Inc.

