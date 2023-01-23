Submit Release
Sartoria dei Duchi Opens Dubai Showroom, Bringing Unique Italian Style to the Region

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - Sartoria dei Duchi, a luxury Italian menswear brand, has expanded its reach by opening its first showroom outside of Italy at the Sofitel Dubai The Palm. The five-star beach resort, located on Palm Jumeirah, is a popular choice among investors, vacationers, and expatriates due to its amenities.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in the Middle East," shares Piero Pavone, CEO of Sartoria dei Duchi. "By launching our first showroom in Dubai, we are bringing our Italian style to the region and offering our customers a truly luxurious experience. We look forward to opening more showrooms and continuing to provide our customers with the best in bespoke tailoring."

The showroom features a carefully curated selection of the brand's most popular items, as well as exclusive pieces designed specifically for the Dubai market. Furthermore, the showroom will provide bespoke tailoring, allowing customers to design custom-made garments that reflect their personal style.

The Dubai showroom of Sartoria dei Duchi is now open for business, and the brand invites all fashion enthusiasts to come and experience the unique Italian style that has made Sartoria dei Duchi a global leader in luxury fashion.

Pavone and his team are preparing to open a second showroom in London, this time in St. James on Jermyn Street, following the success of the Dubai launch, with plans to open more in Singapore and Saudi Arabia in the near future.

For more information about Sartoria dei Duchi, visit the brand's website at www.sartoriadeiduchi.com.

About Sartoria dei Duchi

Atri, Italy-based Sartoria dei Duchi is a bespoke menswear brand that makes high-end, handcrafted suits, shirts, overcoats, and accessories using meticulous techniques passed down through generations. The company uses the finest materials, including silk, wool, and cashmere, to provide its clients with luxurious craftsmanship and timeless pieces.

Contact information:

Lenja Haokip
Tel: +52 857 7139
Email: info@sartoriadeiduchi.com
Website: www.sartoriadeiduchi.com

