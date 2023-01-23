Invitation to media - Rachel Bendayan to visit Polytechnique Montréal's facilities

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Media representatives are invited to participate in a tour of Polytechnique Montréal along with Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance.

The tour will take place in the (CM)2 laboratory of the Centre for Characterization and Microscopy of Materials along with the research teams.

Ms. Bendayan will be available to answer questions from the media after the tour.

Date:

January 24, 2023

Time of the tour:

1:15 p.m.

Location:

Polytechnique Montréal

2500 Chemin de Polytechnique

Main Building, Room A-481

Montréal, Quebec

H3T 1J4

We ask any journalists who wish to participate in this tour to confirm their presence by writing to the following email address by 11 a.m. on January 24, 2023: dec.conference.ced@dec-ced.gc.ca.

Practical information:

To get to Polytechnique Montréal, please consult the following link. It is possible to park in the visitors' parking at the Lassonde Buildings, marked on the map. You will receive a courtesy voucher. Once you arrive on campus, you can contact Meryl Gilgenkrantz, Communications Advisor at Polytechnique Montréal, at 514-519-7956.

Masks may be worn during this event at the discretion of participants. Those who are vulnerable and the elderly are recommended to do so. Anyone who is symptomatic or who has had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and who wishes to participate in this activity must ensure they follow all applicable isolation directives. In case of doubt, go to the COVID-19 self assessment tool for information on any measures you may need to follow based on your situation.

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions