Polycarbonate Panels Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.4% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Synopsis

Thermoplastic polycarbonate has organic functional groups joined to a carbonate group. It is one of the thermoplastics that is most often used worldwide. Polycarbonate features include excellent dimensional stability, optical clarity, remarkable impact resistance, and superior thermal resistance. Polycarbonate is a perfectly plastic material for many applications requiring strong impact and thermal resistance because of its high-performance characteristics. Because they degrade very little when heated and cooled, polycarbonates are superior to other thermoplastic materials like PMMA and acrylic. Transparent thermoplastic, known as polycarbonate, is available in sheet form. The term "thermoplastic polymers" refers to plastic materials that can be molded at higher temperatures when exposed to no protection and become rigid at lower temperatures. Because it doesn't absorb much moisture and is quite robust, polycarbonate has a high impact resistance. Additionally, it is flame-retardant and resistant to chemicals. Transparent, robust, and hygienic polycarbonate panels are available.

Polycarbonate panels are employed in several industries, including automotive, electrical & electronics, and building & construction. Polycarbonate panel is a material of choice in producing vandal-proof glass, riot shields, electric components, and safety helmets, to mention a few. These products are made possible by optical clarity, high strength, thermal stability, and great dimensional stability. The demand is also skyrocketing due to the high-performance qualities of polycarbonate panels, such as their amazing impact resistance, great thermal resistance, impressive optical clarity, and dimensional stability. Polycarbonate panels degrade far less when heated or cooled than other thermoplastics like acrylic and polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). Polycarbonate panels are widely used in the automotive industry and buildings. The market is expanding more quickly due to polycarbonate panels' expanding involvement in producing lightweight, fuel-efficient automobile components. Polycarbonate panels are increasingly popular among industries all over the world due to their lower carbon emissions.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 Significant Value CAGR 4.4% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, Type, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rise in demand from industries, such as automotive and electricals and electronics. Polycarbonate panels are preferred over the panels in automotive industry owing to its properties, such as excellent elasticity, high strength.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The vital contributors to the polycarbonate panels market are:

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Gallina USA (US)

Stabilit Suisse SA (Europe)

Brett Martin Plastic Sheets (UK)

DS Smith (UK). MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Excelite (China)

3A Composites GmbH (Germany)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Trinseo (US)

Palram Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Ug Plast Inc (US)

Plazit Polygal (US)

Spartech (US)

Among others.





Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Future demand for polycarbonate panels is anticipated to climb as product roofing systems become more popular. Additionally, the expansion of the automotive sector is anticipated to promote market expansion. The rise in the popularity of polycarbonate compared to conventional materials and the rising demand from various end-use industries are the main factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the polycarbonate panels market during the forecast period. In the upcoming years, the demand for polycarbonate panels is anticipated to increase as clear roofing, and extensive use of this roofing in retail buildings become more popular. Companies are now producing more polycarbonate panels as a result of this. The building and construction sector is responsible for the bulk of the market for polycarbonate panels. In commercial and residential areas, polycarbonate panels are used widely for cladding, skylight roofing, and greenhouses. Furthermore, they offer a flawless finish and are reasonably priced. As a result, producers are ramping up their manufacture of polycarbonate panels.

Shortly, it is projected that easy access to raw materials would increase demand for polycarbonate panels. A further factor anticipated to drive the development of the polycarbonate panels market is the growing demand for high-performance, lightweight, and recyclable materials for façades and interior parts applications. These materials include thermoplastic polymers, which are extremely effective and favored in the automotive industry. Additionally, governments in many developed nations are investing in infrastructure expansion, which is predicted further to temper the expansion of the polycarbonate panels market. Polycarbonate panels are used more frequently to create headlamps, mirrors, and car body elements worldwide. The market for polycarbonate panels is expected to benefit greatly from the expansion of the agricultural sector and the consequent increase in demand from that industry.

Market Restraints:

However, it is also anticipated that the market for polycarbonate panels will experience growth restraints over the timeframe due to its negative environmental effects. The volatile raw material prices may further hamper the expansion of the polycarbonate panels market in the coming years.



COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic had a detrimental effect on the market and the supply chain for polycarbonate panels. Due to lockdowns and strict government regulations, there were problems with the demand and supply of raw materials, which negatively affected production facilities worldwide. The largest end users of polycarbonate panels, the building and construction, transportation, and electrical and electronics industries, were also negatively hit by the epidemic. Because all the manufacturers were shut down and only the necessities were allowed, the COVID-19 issue caused a little delay in the global sales of polycarbonate panels. However, there has been an increase in demand from end-use sectors due to the global COVID-19 immunization campaign and the stabilization of economies, which is expected to boost demand for polycarbonate panels in the upcoming years. Since the lockdown was removed to help the economy, manufacturing enterprises have worked hard to establish traction and draw clients worldwide through cutting-edge product releases and technological advancements.

Market Segmentation

The market includes solid, multiwall, and corrugated panels by type. By application, the market includes building and construction, electrical and electronics, automotive, and others.



Regional Insights

A rise in the development activities in the aerospace, automotive, and construction industries is expected to keep the Asia-Pacific area ahead at a promising rate during the projection period. The polycarbonate panel markets in India, China, and Japan will significantly increase the demand for these materials. This is explained by the rise in building initiatives supported by financial investments in the nation's commercial and residential construction sectors. During the projected period, expansion of the region's construction and automotive industries is anticipated to boost demand for polycarbonate panels. As the European economy grows, the market will be responsible for a sizable portion of polycarbonate panel manufacturing and consumption.



