OpenLocker to Expand University of Kentucky Student-Athletes NIL in Partnership with The 15 Club

Lexington, KY, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenLocker, Inc, a subsidiary of OpenLocker Holdings Inc., (“OpenLocker” or the “Company” OTCQB: OLKR) is pleased to announce a partnership with The 15 Club, a Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) program launched by Athlete Advantage for supporters of the twenty two varsity sports at the University of Kentucky (UK). OpenLocker will create digital and physical collectibles which unlock access to exclusive privileges, rewards and experiences for The 15 Club members and all UK fans. The first limited edition series of autographed collectibles will feature NIL of Devin Leary, Ray Davis and Tanner Bowles of the football team and be available for purchase at The 15 Club Fan Fest at Central Bank Center in Lexington on Saturday, January 28.

Fans will be able to claim a free digital access pass featuring Leary, Davis or Bowles at the event by purchasing the athlete’s autographed collectible or scanning a QR code, while supplies last. OpenLocker connects the digital and the physical world by offering real world utility such as exclusive access to VIP events, rewards and experiences. Each digital access will deliver unique perks and engage fans using blockchain technology integrated with smart phone verification.

The 15 Club “Blue Card” is included with purchase of an athlete’s autographed collectible. All members of The 15 Club will receive a “Blue Card” and automatically be eligible for Blue Club benefits including special events, local merchant discounts and exclusive ticket and memorabilia giveaways.

To fulfill its mission of putting the athlete first in this new era of NIL, OpenLocker gives student-athletes the ability to customize their collectibles and experiences and pays them a majority of the revenue generated from sales. The company seeks relationships with individuals, organizations and agencies like Athlete Advantage who have a similar commitment to empowering student-athletes to maximize their NIL potential.

Brian Klatsky, President and Founder of OpenLocker said, “Our team is excited to be able to assist and grow the overall NIL effort for Big Blue Nation. Partnering with Athlete Advantage creates new opportunities for passionate fans to directly support and engage with their favorite student-athletes. This joint venture enables BBN to be an innovative leader in the nascent NIL world.”

“We are looking forward to working with OpenLocker to offer University of Kentucky fans cutting edge products and experiences. The unique collectibles and fan engagement initiatives that OpenLocker brings will take The 15 Club to the next level setting the bar even higher in the current NIL space,” said Justin Goethals, COO of Athlete Advantage.

OpenLocker has launched several fan communities including the Gatorverse at the University of Florida, Bone Yard Huskyz Club at the University of Connecticut, Lionz Club at Penn State University and Rowdy Redz at Radford University. The Company has also positioned itself outside of college sports with its OpenStable platform to engage the next generation of thoroughbred racing fans and plans to expand to additional verticals in 2023.

To learn more about The 15 Club collectibles and community rewards program powered by OpenLocker and receive updates, visit: https://kentucky15.club.

For more information about The 15 Club NIL Program, go to http://kentucky15.com

To learn more about Athlete Advantage, visit www.AthleteAdvantage.xyz.

About OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.

Openlocker Holdings, Inc.’s subsidiary OpenLocker operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. OpenLocker builds highly engaged fan communities on the Blockchain primarily for colleges and universities using student-athletes Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opening the door to countless revenue opportunities that previously did not exist. OpenLocker increases engagement among fans, athletes and brands through digital and physical collectibles and provides unique user utility, perks and experiences. Openlocker is delivering digital loyalty and spearheading the future of marketing.

