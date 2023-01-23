STRONG/MDI HGA ReAct Screen to be Primary Display at the 2023 Munich Film Week

/EIN News/ -- JOLIETTE, Quebec, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRONG/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. (“STRONG/MDI”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of FG Group Holdings Inc. (“FG Group Holdings”) (NYSE American: FGH) and a leader in manufacturing state-of-the-art cinema screens, in partnership with ECCO Cine Supply and Service, announces that Strong/MDI’s new HGA ReAct screen will be showcased at the 2023 Munich Film Week to be held the last week of January 24-27, 2023. STRONG/MDI and ECCO will team up to bring the new HGA ReAct screen to the Kinopolis Mathäser Big Theater.



“We, at Kinopolis, are happy to have another STRONG/MDI screen in our circuit. We recognize the importance of combining new laser projectors with the right screen, to offer the ultimate movie experience,” stated Jan Harmsen, head of projection technology at Kinopolis. “Strong MDI’s big selection of screen gains and perforations help us to display the full RGG-Laser quality.”

“For STRONG/MDI, Kinopolis is a wonderful showcase and a reference, as we keep aiming at excellence in projection quality for all moviegoers. Teaming up with the experts at ECCO to make it happen is a recipe for success,” commented Ray Boegner, President of Strong Entertainment.

“Having a new premium screen during the Film Week in Munich is a great start for Strong-MDI products also supported by our company,” says Thomas Rüttgers, Managing Director at Ecco Cine Supply and Service. “Since 2022, we have been cooperating with Strong MDI Screens. With their new finishing facility in Belgium, even PLF screens can now be delivered in continental Europe, which eliminates logistical issues and ensures safe transports from door to door.”

Those looking for more information on products developed by STRONG/MDI can contact the sales team by phone at +1 450 755 3795 or via email info@strongmdi.com. For EMEA customers, please contact Mr. Bernard Collard at +32 477 49 49 39 or via email bernard.collard@strongmdi.com.

About FG Group Holdings Inc. and STRONG/MDI Screen Systems, Inc.

FG Group Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The Company’s Strong Entertainment business unit includes STRONG/MDI Screen Systems (www.strongmdi.com), the leading premium screen and projection coatings supplier in the world and Strong Technical Services (www.strong-tech.com), which provides comprehensive managed service offerings with 24/7/365 support nationwide to ensure solution uptime and availability. FG Group Holdings also holds equity stakes in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc., Firefly Systems, Inc., and FG Financial Group, Inc., as well as real estate through its Digital Ignition operating business.

About Fundamental Global®

Fundamental Global® is a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings. Fundamental Global® was co-founded by former T. Rowe Price, Point72 and Tiger Cub portfolio manager Kyle Cerminara and former Chairman and CEO of TD Ameritrade, Joe Moglia. Its current holdings include FG Financial Group Inc. (Nasdaq:FGF), (NASDAQ: FGFPP), FG Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE American:FGH), BK Technologies Corp. (NYSE American:BKTI), GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc. (TSX:GFP), FG Merger Corp. (Nasdaq:FGMC), FG Acquisition Corp. (TSX:FGAA), OppFi Inc., Hagerty Inc., and FG Communities, Inc.

The FG® logo is a registered trademark of Fundamental Global®.

About Ecco

ECCO Cine Supply and Service is a leading cinema integrator in Germany and offers a wide range of services in the field of cinema technology. As a one-stop shop, ECCO’s offerings comprise projection up to 3D, associated screens, sound systems, immersive motion technology and seating. More information about the Company can be found at www.ecco-online.eu.

About Kinopolis

With over 115 years of movie theatre tradition under its belt, the Kinopolis Group is a fourth generation, family-owned enterprise which is widely recognized as one the largest and most successful movie theatre companies in Germany. Kinopolis has a presence in 17 locations across the country, including the Mathäser Filmpalast – Germany's best running movie theatre. Based in Darmstadt, Kinopolis is committed to bringing the highest level of professionalism and state-of-the-art technology to the industry. For more information, visit www.kinopolis.de.

Forward-Looking Statements

