Trust Stamp Receives Notice of Allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office

Reports strong traction with 22 banks enrolling in paid pilot programs over the past three months

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM providing AI-powered trust and identity services used globally across multiple sectors, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent Office for its Privacy-First Identity Company™ trademark.

Trust Stamp launched its low-code Privacy-First Identity solution for banks and financial institutions in 2022 and is now seeing significant traction, with 22 banks (with total assets exceeding $50B) enrolling in paid pilot programs over the past three months.

Trust Stamp's accelerating traction with banking institutions parallels its 2022 release of a range of Privtech CertifiedTM identity products to empower government agencies to balance safe and efficient interaction with digital users with minimized intrusion into the user's privacy.

"Trust Stamp's mission is to accelerate secure financial and societal inclusion, on and offline, for everyone, everywhere, by giving them the means to establish their identity using universally accessible privacy-first products and services," said Gareth Genner, CEO & Co-founder of Trust Stamp. "Our mission's emphasis on privacy resonates with multiple industries, and this trademark further emphasizes our commitment to making our mission a reality."

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ). The company was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack.

Trust Stamp Email: Shareholders@truststamp.ai

Gareth Genner, CEO

Investor Relations Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Crescendo Communications, LLC Email: idai@crescendo-ir.com