Synthetic Leather Market Research Methodology, Analysis Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2028

Increasing demand from footwear and automotive sectors and the need to replace natural leather, as synthetic leather is far less hazardous than natural leather

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Emergen Research Global Synthetic Leather Market Report affords an enterprise-extensive evaluation of the Synthetic Leather marketplace, such as the maximum crucial elements influencing the sector`s expansion. The Synthetic Leather marketplace file affords a brilliant description of the modern developments in addition to an extensive variety of increase possibilities, key drivers, constraints, challenges, and different critical aspects. Additionally, the file takes under consideration a number of marketplace dynamics, which in flip offer the main gamers with inside the Synthetic Leather enterprise with several possibilities for increase. The maximum latest studies file affords a complete evaluation of the micro- and macro-financial signs which have an effect at the increase of the worldwide marketplace from 2021 to 2028. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale. The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.

The global synthetic leather market is expected to reach a market size of USD 80.20 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The projected growth figures are attributed to increasing demand from the automotive and fashion industry and the need to replace natural leather, as synthetic leather is far less hazardous than natural leather when it comes to global warming and resource depletion. Furthermore, synthetic leather is less expensive and more durable than natural leather, which has further contributed to its growth. The rise in awareness owing to animal safety coupled with the high market price of natural leather and insufficient supplies have positively influenced the synthetic leather market size. Synthetic leather is used in footwear, bags, wallets, clothing, automotive, electronics, and furnishing products. Changing consumer lifestyles and increasing sustainable fashion trends may favor the market’s growth. Synthetic leather consists of natural or synthetic fibers coated with plastic polymers, generally made from polyurethane and polyvinylchloride. Over the years, manufacturers have switched to synthetic leather as synthetic leather is cheaper to manufacture, durable, and can be made into a variety of styles and colors. The synthetic or artificial leather doesn’t absorb water, making it easier to clean and better in terms of sustainability as it requires fewer resources to make. All these factors are expected to drive the market\'s growth during the forecast period.

H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Teijin Limited, Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co., Ltd., Alfatex N.V., San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Filwel Co., Ltd., Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Mayur Uniquoters Limited

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Bio-Based

Footwear

Clothing

Automotive

Bags

Purses & Wallets

Furnishing

Sports

Electronics

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Synthetic Leather market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Synthetic Leather industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Synthetic Leather market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

