Logistics Recycling, Inc. Provides Battery Waste Solutions for Commercial, Governmental, and Industrial Clients
Green Bay, Wisconsin: Logistics Recycling, Inc, a Wisconsin-based service offering specialized logistics and recycling services from collecting to managing and disposing of regulated and universal wastes, now provides waste battery recycling services to help ease the pressure put on the planet. It collects batteries individuals and businesses use daily and discards them properly. Those looking for waste battery recycling services can check out Logistics Recycling, Inc.
Batteries are widely and heavily used in various facilities as they are a significant energy source. There is also an increasing dependence on electronic devices that run on batteries. As a result, they amount to tons of waste every year when they are no longer fit for use. Batteries contain elements such as mercury and cadmium that can potentially harm the environment. Therefore, their management is strictly controlled by state and federal laws, and their safe disposal has become more critical than ever to reduce their environmental impact.
Logistics Recycling Inc. can help organizations by simplifying their hazardous waste disposal process while fully conceding with state and federal regulations. This highly recommended recycling company specializes in managing and recycling waste batteries, and it runs regular pickup routes throughout the Midwest region from its location in Green Bay, WI.
The company offers waste battery recycling services in Green Bay, WI, to commercial, governmental, and industrial customers. It recycles all types of batteries, including Lithium Ion & Polymer Batteries, Lead Acid Batteries, Nickel Cadmium Batteries, and Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries.
"We accept all types of batteries. However, we request our clients ensure the batteries are separated by chemistry, and all terminals must be taped or isolated to contain short-circuiting and fire hazards during transport. Batteries can be transported in non-metal boxes, pails, drums, or any rigid or leak-proof container. Larger batteries can be kept on a skid and encased. Also, note that the containers must be tagged with a universal waste label and an accumulation start date," the company's rep stated.
All batteries taken care of by Logistics Recycling Inc. are recycled. Whether alkaline, nickel-cadmium, lead acid, or any other type, the batteries are diverted from landfills. Logistics Recycling Inc. also issues a Certificate of Recycling for all batteries that it picks up. Companies can keep this document on file as proof that they correctly and responsibly handle waste batteries.
"At Logistics Recycling Inc., we aim to help ease the burden put on the environment by properly disposing of the batteries. Companies or industries looking to bring a positive change on the planet by reducing waste and recycling materials can work together with us," the rep added in a statement.
About Logistics Recycling Inc
Logistics Recycling Inc. offers specialized logistics and recycling services by collecting, managing, and disposing of regulated and universal wastes. It provides value to its clients through excellent service, appropriate recycling and management, and assuring compliance to allow them to concentrate on their business, not their waste.
