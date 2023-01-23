"African Lion 2023" Exercise Master Planning Meeting Held in Agadir

MOROCCO, January 23 - On the High Instructions of His Majesty the King, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, the master planning meeting of the Exercise "African Lion 2023" was held, at the level of the South Zone Headquarters in Agadir, on January 9-20, 2023.

During this meeting, the representatives of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) and the Armed Forces of the United States of America discussed the modalities of execution of the various activities planned within the framework of the 2023 edition of the exercise "African Lion". They also proceeded to reconnaissance and the choice of sites where these activities could take place, the General Staff of the FAR said Monday in a statement.

In addition to training in several operational areas and a planning exercise for staff executives, joint and combined maneuvers are planned, including land, airborne, maritime, Special Forces, air, civil-military action and CBRN (Nuclear, Radiological, Biological and Chemical) decontamination, according to the same source.

The American and Moroccan planners also agreed on the modalities of the joint musical show between the FAR and the 23rd Utah State Army Band which will be held on the sidelines of the operational activities of the exercise "African Lion 23", the statement said, noting that this performance is part of the commemorative activities planned on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the bilateral cooperation between the FAR and the Utah State National Guard.

Considered one of the largest joint exercises in the world, Exercise AL23 will take place from May 22 to June 16, 2023, in the regions of Agadir, Tan Tan, Mehbes, Tiznit, Kenitra, Ben Guérir and Tifnit.

"African Lion" is the most important multinational exercise on the African continent. Its organization every year in Morocco for almost two decades reflects the strength of the cooperative relations between Morocco and the United States as a privileged strategic partner of the Kingdom.

The participation of several countries, especially African ones, in this annual event establishes Morocco as a credible partner, open and committed to its origins and to the ideals of the international community, in particular peace, security and co-development, the statement concluded.

MAP: 23 January 2023