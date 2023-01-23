Hair Care Market Worth $121.08 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Hair Care Market by Product [Shampoo, Conditioner, Oil, Color, Serum, Styling Products (Wax, Spray, Gel)], Type [Organic, Synthetic], Distribution Channel [Supermarket, Pharmacies, Salon, Online], End User [Male, Female, Kids] - Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Hair Care Market by Product [Shampoo, Conditioner, Oil, Color, Serum, Styling Products (Wax, Spray, Gel)], Type [Organic, Synthetic], Distribution Channel [Supermarket, Pharmacies, Salon, Online], End User [Male, Female, Kids] - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the hair care market is projected to reach $ 121.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5423

Hair care products are designed for maintaining hair in the desired and controlled manner. These include hair sprays, oils & serums, conditioners, shampoos, and tonics. Hair care products help customers reduce dandruff, treat itchy and dry scalp, strengthen hair, and reduce hair loss or hair fall to stimulate hair growth and give new life to dull hair. The growth of the hair care market is driven by the growing demand for organic hair care products, increasing spending on beauty and personal products, rising hair-related problems, and growing demand for cosmetology services for hair care. In addition, the growing penetration of e-commerce and increasing focus on hair styling in

The hair care market is segmented by Product (Shampoos, Conditioners, Hair Oils, Hair Colors, Hair Serums, Hair Styling Products [Hair Wax, Hair Sprays, Hair Styling Gels, Other Hair Styling products] and Other Hair Products), Type (Organic, Synthetic), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Beauty Salons, Online Stores), End-User (Males, Females, Kids); and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5423

Based on product type, the hair care market is segmented into shampoos, conditioners, hair oils, hair colors, hair serums, and hair styling products. In 2023, the shampoos segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hair care market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of hair-related problems such as hair loss, heat-damaged hair, dandruff, and oil/greasy hair. Furthermore, shampoos help reduce hair loss, boost hair regrowth, increase volume & thickness, and control other common hair problems.

Based on type, the hair care market is segmented into organic & synthetic. The organic segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for organic hair care products and high spending on organic products. Organic hair care products are free from harsh chemicals and are safer for the scalp & hair.

Based on distribution channel, the hair care market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, pharmacies, beauty salons, online stores, and other distribution channels. In 2023, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hair care market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the availability of a variety of products at lower prices under one roof.

Based on end user, the hair care market is segmented into females, males, and kids. In 2023, the females segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hair care market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the availability of hair care products specifically designed for women, increasing hair styling trends, and the high focus of women on hair care compared to other demographic groups.

Quick Buy – Hair Care Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/74947516

Based on geography, the hair care market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the hair care market. The large share of this market is attributed to the strong penetration of hair products, large user base, and high spending on hair care.

Some of the key companies operating in the hair care market are L’Oréal S.A. (France), The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Kao Corporation (Japan), Unilever PLC (U.K.), Shiseido Company, Limited (Japan), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Jersey), Avon Products, Inc. (U.K.), Revlon Consumer Products Corporation (U.S.), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Natura &Co Holding S.A. (Brazil), Aveda Corporation (U.S.), and Oriflame Cosmetics S.A. (Switzerland).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/hair-care-market-5423

Scope of the Report:

Hair Care Market, by Product

Shampoos

Conditioners

Hair Oils

Hair Colors

Hair Serums

Hair Styling Products Hair Wax Hair Sprays Hair Styling Gels Other Hair Styling Products

Other Hair Products

(Note: Other hair styling products include creams, clays, and mousse)

(Note: Other hair products include masks, volumizers, and lotion & tonics)

Hair Care Market, by Type

Organic

Synthetic

Hair Care Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Beauty Salons

Online Stores

Other distribution channels

(Note: Other distribution channels include departmental stores, mono-brand stores, and mass merchandisers)

Hair Care Market, by End User

Females

Males

Kids

Hair Care Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5423

Related Reports:

Medical Aesthetics Market by Product (Facial Aesthetics, Body Contouring, Cosmetic Implant, Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals, Skin Aesthetic, Thread Lift), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, & Medical Spas, Beauty Centers, & Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/medical-aesthetics-market-5028

Medical Laser Market by Device Type (Solid-state Lasers, Gas Lasers, Dye Lasers, Diode Lasers); Fiber Type (Disposable Laser Fibers, Reusable Laser Fibers); Device Application, Fiber Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/medical-lasers-market-5196

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/651/hair-care-market-2030

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research