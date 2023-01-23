Acute Myeloid Leukemia Diagnostics Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 5,866.25 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

The global acute myeloid leukemia diagnostics market is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with a CAGR of 11.3% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 5,866.25 million by 2030.

Market Overview: -

The most common form of blood cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), is also one of the uncommon forms of leukemia. This form of cancer invades in blood, which then spreads to nearby organs and bodily systems. Specialists must manually diagnose cancer and non-cancer cells by examining cell images under a microscope and providing labels through annotation.

Rising healthcare expenditure can result in better provisions of R&D opportunities, which also propel business growth. The growing plethora of clinical research and diagnostic laboratories for the pre-testing of cancer is allowing the market to expand.

The increasing number of cancer cases and increasing awareness of leukemia have led to increased market growth.

Key players operating in the Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Diagnostics Market include:

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION,

Sysmex Corporation,

Epigenomics AG,

Myriad Genetics, Inc.,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Abbott,

QIAGEN,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

Siemens Healthcare GmbH,

BIOMERIEUX,

Exact Sciences Corporation,

Merck KGaA,

Hologic Inc.,

DiaSorin S.p.A.,

Illumina, Inc.,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

BD,

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

FONAR Corp.,

Time Medical Holding.,

Sonic Healthcare,

PlexBio,

MinFound Medical Systems Co., Ltd,

Medonica Co. Ltd,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and

SternMed GmbH

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Diagnostics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Diagnostics Market

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Diagnostics Market Scope

By Product Type

Instruments

Consumables & Accessories

By Test Type

Blood Test

Imaging Test

Bone Marrow Test

Biomarker Test

Immunophenotyping

By Cancer Type

Myeloblastic (M0)

Myeloblastic (M1)

Myeloblastic (M2)

Promyelocytic (M3)

Myelomonocytic (M4)

Monocytic (M5)

Erythroleukemia (M6)

Megakaryocytic (M7)

By Age Group

Below 21

21-29

30-65

65 and Above

By Gender

Male

Female

By End User

Hospital

Associated Labs

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

Critical Insights Related to the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Diagnostics Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative Porter’s Five Forces analysis of some of the leading companies in this market Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period Marketing strategy study and growth trends Growth-driven factor analysis Emerging recess segments and region-wise market An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Canon Inc. acquired Redlen Technologies Inc. (Redlen), one of the world's leading companies in creating new technologies related to the development and manufacture of semiconductor detector modules. Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Canon Medical), a group company of Canon Inc., has developed the first domestically produced Photon-Counting CT (PCCT) system incorporating Redlen's advanced technologies. This system has been installed at the National Cancer Center (NCC) Exploratory Oncology Research & Clinical Trial Center in Japan, where it is currently used to conduct research exploring the clinical applications of PCCT.

In October 2022, Sysmex Corporation Chairman and its CEO: Hisashi Ietsugu announces the approval, of an application for a partial change to the manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan of its gene amplification reagent LYNOAMP CK19 marketed as a lymph node metastasis test reagent for breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer, expanding its amplification to cervical cancer and endometrial cancer.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Diagnostics Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Diagnostics Market, By Product Type Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Diagnostics Market, By Test Type Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Diagnostics Market, By Cancer Type Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Diagnostics Market, By Age Group Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Diagnostics Market, By Gender Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Diagnostics Market, By End User Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Diagnostics Market, By Distribution Channel Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Diagnostics Market, By Region Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Diagnostics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

