Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Net income of $10.6 million, or $1.18 per diluted share

  • Core net income(1) of $8.1 million, or $0.90 per diluted share(1)

  • Net interest income of $20.9 million, an increase of $1.4 million from the prior quarter

  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) of 4.38%, up 23 basis points from the prior quarter
  • NIM of 4.39% on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (“NIM - FTE”)(1)

  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 2.11%; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of 23.77%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 26.49%
  • Core ROAA(1) of 1.61%; and core ROATCE(1) of 20.21%

  • Efficiency ratio of 40.81%, an improvement from 48.94% for the prior quarter

  • Linked-quarter loan growth was 18.1% annualized(2)

  • Linked-quarter deposit growth was 4.6% annualized(2)

  • Completed the sale of two branches resulting in a $2.4 million net gain

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) The sale of two branches on October 1, 2022 resulted in a $7.3 million reduction in loans and a $66.0 million reduction in deposits. The growth percentages are net of the accounts sold.

ANNISTON, Ala., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $10.6 million, or $1.18 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $6.7 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022, and net income of $4.1 million, or $0.44 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company reported core net income of $8.1 million, or $0.90 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares to core net income of $6.8 million, or $0.77 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022, and core net income of $4.3 million, or $0.47 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

CEO Commentary
 
Stephen Whatley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern States, said, “We are very pleased with our fourth-quarter and full-year results. Our talented bankers identified compelling opportunities throughout 2022, driving strong new business development. At the same time, we maintained underwriting discipline and excellent credit quality.”

“We grew loans by 18.1% annualized in the fourth quarter and 27.7% for the full year, culminating a year of robust production across our economically dynamic markets. This growth, combined with an increased net interest margin, fueled the expansion of our fourth-quarter net interest income, which increased by 7.5% from the prior quarter and by 48.2% from the fourth quarter of 2021.”

Mr. Whatley continued. “While our markets are healthy and our clients are cautiously optimistic, we are mindful of the slowing economic environment heading into 2023 and the lagging impact of rising interest rates on deposit costs. Our long-term commitment to prudent, selective lending and proactive expense management give us confidence in our ability to navigate the changing landscape and continue to drive strong risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.”  

“To that end, during the fourth quarter, we completed the sale of two branches as part of an ongoing effort to optimize our physical footprint. The branch sales resulted in a net gain of $2.4 million.”


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  Three Months Ended   % Change December 31, 2022 vs.
December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2021
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Average interest-earning assets $ 1,893,069     $ 1,859,104     $ 1,519,490     1.8 %   24.6 %
Net interest income $ 20,884     $ 19,435     $ 14,096     7.5 %   48.2 %
Net interest margin   4.38 %     4.15 %     3.68 %   23 bps   70 bps
                   

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $20.9 million, an increase of 7.5% from $19.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to growth, accompanied by an increase in net interest margin.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $6.8 million, or 48.2%. The increase was substantially the result of growth, accompanied by an increase in net interest margin.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 4.38%, compared to 4.15% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the Company’s asset sensitive balance sheet as rates increased.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased from 3.68%. The increase was primarily due to the Company’s asset sensitive balance sheet as rates increased, coupled with the deployment of excess liquidity.

Noninterest Income

  Three Months Ended   % Change December 31, 2022 vs.
December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2021
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 431     $ 508     $ 428     (15.2 )%   0.7 %
Swap fees   2       11       (6 )   (81.8 )%   (133.3 )%
SBA/USDA fees   70       95       533     (26.3 )%   (86.9 )%
Mortgage origination fees   98       218       269     (55.0 )%   (63.6 )%
Net gain (loss) on securities   (86 )     (143 )     (40 )   (39.9 )%   115.0 %
Other operating income   4,088       650       567     528.9 %   621.0 %
Total noninterest income $ 4,603     $ 1,339     $ 1,751     243.8 %   162.9 %
                   

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.6 million, an increase of 243.8% from $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter 2022 results included a $2.6 million gain on the sale of two branches and a bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") benefit claim of $774,000. This decrease was partially offset by a decrease in mortgage fees.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest income increased 162.9% from $1.8 million. The fourth quarter 2022 results included a $2.6 million gain on the sale of two branches and a BOLI benefit claim of $774,000. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in SBA/USDA fees and mortgage fees during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Expense

  Three Months Ended   % Change December 31, 2022 vs.
December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2021
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Salaries and employee benefits $ 6,738     $ 6,152     $ 5,563     9.5 %   21.1 %
Equipment and occupancy expenses   730       764       943     (4.5 )%   (22.6 )%
Data processing fees   711       599       563     18.7 %   26.3 %
Regulatory assessments   165       235       263     (29.8 )%   (37.3 )%
Other operating expenses   2,092       2,487       2,280     (15.9 )%   (8.2 )%
Total noninterest expenses $ 10,436     $ 10,237     $ 9,612     1.9 %   8.6 %
                   

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $10.4 million, an increase of 1.9% from $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits as a result of expense related to the issuance of restricted stock units in a deferred compensation plan. Also included in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $200,000 in expenses associated with the sale of the branches. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in fraud losses as a portion was recovered in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased 8.6% from $9.6 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits as a result of additional incentive accruals based on operating results along with expense related to the issuance of restricted stock units in a deferred compensation plan.

Loans and Credit Quality

  Three Months Ended   % Change December 31, 2022 vs.
December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2021
(Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Core loans $ 1,592,707     $ 1,530,129     $ 1,244,914     4.1 %   27.9 %
PPP loans               9,203     %   NM 
Gross loans   1,592,707       1,530,129       1,254,117     4.1 %   27.0 %
Unearned income   (5,543 )     (5,139 )     (3,817 )   7.9 %   45.2 %
Loans, net of unearned income (“Loans”) $ 1,587,164     $ 1,524,990     $ 1,250,300     4.1 %   26.9 %
Average loans, net of unearned (“Average loans”) $ 1,563,255     $ 1,480,735     $ 1,191,688     5.6 %   31.2 %
                   
Nonperforming loans (“NPL”) $ 2,245     $ 3,950     $ 1,972     (43.2 )%   13.8 %
Provision for loan losses $ 1,938     $ 1,663     $ 732     16.5 %   164.8 %
Allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) $ 20,156     $ 18,423     $ 14,844     9.4 %   35.8 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 205     $ 47     $ (15 )   336.2 %   (1466.7 )%
NPL to gross loans   0.14 %     0.26 %     0.16 %        
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)   0.05 %     %     %        
ALLL to loans   1.27 %     1.21 %     1.19 %        
                   
(1) Ratio is annualized.                  
NM = Not meaningful                  
                   

Loans, net of unearned income were $1.6 billion at December 31, 2022, up $62.2 million from September 30, 2022 and up $336.9 million from December 31, 2021. The linked-quarter increase in loans was primarily attributable to growth across our footprint.

Nonperforming loans totaled $2.2 million, or 0.14% of gross loans, at December 31, 2022, compared with $4.0 million, or 0.26% of gross loans, at September 30, 2022, and $2.0 million, or 0.16% of gross loans, at December 31, 2021. The $1.7 million net decrease in nonperforming loans in the fourth quarter was primarily attributable to one commercial real estate loan that was moved back to accruing status. The $273,000 net increase in nonperforming loans from December 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to loans being added and removed from nonaccrual status, none of which were significant.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. The provision was primarily due to changes in our qualitative economic factors.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $205,000, or 0.05% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $47,000, or 0.00% of average loans, for the third quarter of 2022, and net recoveries of $15,000, or 0.00% of average loans, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.27% of total loans and 897.82% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2022, compared with 1.21% of total loans and 466.41% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022.

Deposits

 

  Three Months Ended   % Change December 31, 2022 vs.  
December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2022		     December 31,
2021
  (Dollars in thousands)          
                     
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 460,977     $ 499,613     $ 541,546     (7.7 )%   (14.9 )%
Interest-bearing deposits   1,259,766       1,267,479       1,014,905     (0.6 )%   24.1 %
Total deposits $ 1,720,743     $ 1,767,092     $ 1,556,451     (2.6 )%   10.6 %
                     

Total deposits were $1.7 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $1.8 billion at September 30, 2022 and $1.6 billion at December 31, 2021. The $46.3 million decrease in total deposits in the fourth quarter was substantially due to the sale of two branches in October, which resulted in a $66.0 million reduction in total deposits. Excluding the sale, total deposits had a net increase of $19.7 million due to a $43.7 million increase in interest-bearing account balances that more than offset a decrease of $24.0 million in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Capital

  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Company   Bank   Company   Bank   Company   Bank
                     
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.82 %   12.17 %   8.44 %   11.49 %   9.74 %   10.44 %
Risk-based capital ratios:                      
Common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio 8.82 %   12.17 %   8.73 %   11.89 %   10.35 %   11.09 %
Tier 1 capital ratio 8.82 %   12.17 %   8.73 %   11.89 %   10.35 %   11.09 %
Total capital ratio 14.29 %   13.18 %   12.26 %   12.87 %   11.33 %   12.07 %
                       

As of December 31, 2022, total stockholders’ equity was $181.7 million, compared with $170.3 million at September 30, 2022. The increase of $11.4 million was substantially due to strong earnings growth.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 13 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given the inflationary environment, the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and in other SEC filings under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

Contact Information  
   
Lynn Joyce Kevin Dobbs
(205) 820-8065 (310) 622-8245
ljoyce@ssbank.bank ssbankir@finprofiles.com



SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended December 31,
December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022 		  December 31,
2021		     2022       2021  
                 
Results of Operations                  
Interest income $ 26,706     $ 22,520     $ 15,171     $ 82,850     $ 57,777  
Interest expense   5,822       3,085       1,075       11,512       4,864  
Net interest income   20,884       19,435       14,096       71,338       52,913  
Provision for loan losses   1,938       1,663       732       5,605       2,982  
Net interest income after provision   18,946       17,772       13,364       65,733       49,931  
Noninterest income   4,603       1,339       1,751       8,677       10,803  
Noninterest expense   10,436       10,237       9,612       39,614       36,435  
Income tax expense(1)   2,521       2,174       1,445       7,725       5,732  
Net income $ 10,592     $ 6,700     $ 4,058     $ 27,071     $ 18,567  
Core net income(2) $ 8,081     $ 6,806     $ 4,256     $ 24,975     $ 15,956  
                   
Share and Per Share Data                  
Shares issued and outstanding   8,706,920       8,705,920       9,012,857       8,706,920       9,012,857  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                  
Basic   8,707,026       8,693,745       9,012,857       8,774,860       8,198,188  
Diluted   8,932,585       8,871,116       9,125,872       8,949,669       8,316,536  
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $ 1.22     $ 0.77     $ 0.45     $ 3.08     $ 2.26  
Diluted $ 1.18     $ 0.75     $ 0.44     $ 3.02     $ 2.23  
Core - diluted(2) $ 0.90     $ 0.77     $ 0.47     $ 2.79     $ 1.92  
Book value per share $ 20.87     $ 19.56     $ 19.66     $ 20.87     $ 19.66  
Tangible book value per share(2) $ 18.79     $ 17.48     $ 17.62     $ 18.79     $ 17.62  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.36     $ 0.36  
                   
Performance and Financial Ratios                  
ROAA   2.11 %     1.35 %     0.99 %     1.43 %     1.23 %
ROAE   23.77 %     15.42 %     9.15 %     15.55 %     11.80 %
Core ROAA(2)   1.61 %     1.37 %     1.04 %     1.32 %     1.06 %
ROATCE(2)   26.49 %     17.24 %     10.22 %     17.37 %     13.38 %
Core ROATCE(2)   20.21 %     17.51 %     10.72 %     16.02 %     11.50 %
NIM   4.38 %     4.15 %     3.68 %     3.99 %     3.78 %
NIM - FTE(2)   4.39 %     4.17 %     3.70 %     4.01 %     3.80 %
Net interest spread   3.84 %     3.86 %     3.54 %     3.68 %     3.63 %
Yield on loans   6.05 %     5.37 %     4.75 %     5.27 %     4.89 %
Yield on interest-bearing assets   5.60 %     4.81 %     3.96 %     4.64 %     4.13 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   1.76 %     0.95 %     0.42 %     0.96 %     0.50 %
Cost of funds(3)   1.29 %     0.69 %     0.30 %     0.68 %     0.36 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   1.52 %     0.82 %     0.39 %     0.79 %     0.47 %
Cost of total deposits   1.09 %     0.58 %     0.27 %     0.55 %     0.33 %
Noninterest deposits to total deposits   26.79 %     28.27 %     34.79 %     26.79 %     34.79 %
Total loans to total deposits   92.24 %     86.30 %     80.33 %     92.24 %     80.33 %
Efficiency ratio   40.81 %     48.94 %     60.50 %     49.12 %     57.13 %
Core efficiency ratio(2)   45.98 %     48.94 %     59.07 %     50.97 %     60.13 %
                   

(1) Three months ended and year ended December 31, 2022 include a $540,000 investment tax credit.
(2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(3) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.



SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(In thousands)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended December 31,
December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022 		  December 31,
2021		     2022       2021  
                 
Financial Condition (ending)                  
Total loans $ 1,587,164     $ 1,524,990     $ 1,250,300     $ 1,587,164     $ 1,250,300  
Total securities   175,196       170,375       151,844       175,196       151,844  
Total assets   2,044,866       2,052,725       1,782,592       2,044,866       1,782,592  
Total noninterest bearing deposits   460,977       499,613       541,546       460,977       541,546  
Total deposits   1,720,743       1,767,092       1,556,451       1,720,743       1,556,451  
Total borrowings   117,295       93,020       38,448       117,295       38,448  
Total liabilities   1,863,147       1,882,400       1,605,394       1,863,147       1,605,394  
Total shareholders’ equity $ 181,719     $ 170,325     $ 177,198     $ 181,719     $ 177,198  
                   
Financial Condition (average)                  
Total loans $ 1,563,255     $ 1,480,735     $ 1,191,688     $ 1,421,376     $ 1,118,386  
Total securities   188,765       185,670       140,201       178,755       122,425  
Other interest-earning assets   141,049       192,699       187,601       187,263       158,243  
Total interest-bearing assets   1,893,069       1,859,104       1,519,490       1,787,394       1,399,054  
Total assets   1,994,087       1,966,556       1,628,804       1,893,044       1,510,114  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   477,301       491,917       439,142       496,486       378,868  
Interest-bearing deposits   1,216,492       1,207,797       965,457       1,127,637       922,870  
Total deposits   1,693,793       1,699,714       1,404,599       1,624,123       1,301,738  
Total borrowings   99,111       75,039       38,448       76,379       41,733  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,315,603       1,282,836       1,003,905       1,204,016       964,603  
Total shareholders’ equity $ 176,769     $ 172,402     $ 175,913     $ 174,107     $ 157,277  
                   
Asset Quality                  
Nonperforming loans $ 2,245     $ 3,950     $ 1,972     $ 2,245     $ 1,972  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) $ 2,930     $ 2,930     $ 2,930     $ 2,930     $ 2,930  
Nonperforming assets (“NPA”) $ 5,175     $ 6,880     $ 4,902     $ 5,175     $ 4,902  
Net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans(1)   0.05 %     %     %     0.02 %     %
Provision for loan losses to average loans(1)   0.49 %     0.45 %     0.24 %     0.39 %     0.27 %
ALLL to loans   1.27 %     1.21 %     1.19 %     1.27 %     1.19 %
ALLL to gross loans   1.27 %     1.20 %     1.18 %     1.27 %     1.18 %
ALLL to NPL   897.82 %     466.41 %     752.74 %     897.82 %     752.74 %
NPL to loans   0.14 %     0.26 %     0.16 %     0.14 %     0.16 %
NPL to gross loans   0.14 %     0.26 %     0.16 %     0.14 %     0.16 %
NPA to gross loans and OREO   0.32 %     0.45 %     0.39 %     0.32 %     0.39 %
NPA to total assets   0.25 %     0.34 %     0.27 %     0.25 %     0.27 %
                   
Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios                  
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets   8.89 %     8.30 %     9.94 %     8.89 %     9.94 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2)   8.07 %     7.48 %     9.00 %     8.07 %     9.00 %
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets   8.82 %     8.44 %     9.74 %     8.82 %     9.74 %
Risk-based capital ratios:                  
CET1 capital ratio   8.82 %     8.73 %     10.35 %     8.82 %     10.35 %
Tier 1 capital ratio   8.82 %     8.73 %     10.35 %     8.82 %     10.35 %
Total capital ratio   14.29 %     12.26 %     11.33 %     14.29 %     11.33 %
                   

(1) Ratio is annualized.
(2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)
           
  December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)		   September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)		   December 31, 2021
(Audited)
         
         
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 15,260     $ 17,394     $ 6,397  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   90,198       165,637       203,537  
Federal funds sold   63,041       63,031       74,022  
Total cash and cash equivalents   168,499       246,062       283,956  
           
Securities available for sale, at fair value   155,544       150,718       132,172  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   19,652       19,657       19,672  
Other equity securities, at fair value   5,243       5,694       9,232  
Restricted equity securities, at cost   3,134       2,791       2,600  
Loans held for sale   1,047       1,643       2,400  
           
Loans, net of unearned income   1,587,164       1,524,990       1,250,300  
Less allowance for loan losses   20,156       18,423       14,844  
Loans, net   1,567,008       1,506,567       1,235,456  
           
Premises and equipment, net   27,345       28,585       27,044  
Accrued interest receivable   6,963       5,699       4,170  
Bank owned life insurance   29,186       29,677       22,201  
Annuities   15,478       15,564       12,888  
Foreclosed assets   2,930       2,930       2,930  
Goodwill   16,862       16,862       16,862  
Core deposit intangible   1,226       1,302       1,500  
Other assets   24,749       18,974       9,509  
           
Total assets $ 2,044,866     $ 2,052,725     $ 1,782,592  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 460,977     $ 499,613     $ 541,546  
Interest-bearing   1,259,766       1,267,479       1,014,905  
Total deposits   1,720,743       1,767,092       1,556,451  
           
Other borrowings   (19 )     19,978       12,498  
FHLB advances   31,000       26,000       25,950  
Subordinated notes   86,314       47,042        
Accrued interest payable   584       359       132  
Other liabilities   24,525       21,929       10,363  
           
Total liabilities   1,863,147       1,882,400       1,605,394  
           
Stockholders' equity:          
Common stock   43,714       43,529       45,064  
Capital surplus   76,785       75,835       80,640  
Retained earnings   73,764       63,956       49,858  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (11,048 )     (12,403 )     2,113  
Unvested restricted stock   (477 )     (592 )     (477 )
Vested restricted stock units   (1,019 )            
           
Total stockholders' equity   181,719       170,325       177,198  
           
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,044,866     $ 2,052,725     $ 1,782,592  



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended December 31,
December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022 		  December 31,
2021		     2022       2021  
(Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Interest income:                  
Loans, including fees $ 23,853     $ 20,052     $ 14,280     $ 74,936     $ 54,709  
Taxable securities   1,206       1,010       459       3,622       1,593  
Nontaxable securities   322       323       294       1,253       1,023  
Other interest and dividends   1,325       1,135       138       3,039       452  
Total interest income   26,706       22,520       15,171       82,850       57,777  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   4,655       2,489       955       8,906       4,310  
Other borrowings   1,167       596       120       2,606       554  
Total interest expense   5,822       3,085       1,075       11,512       4,864  
                   
Net interest income   20,884       19,435       14,096       71,338       52,913  
Provision for loan losses   1,938       1,663       732       5,605       2,982  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   18,946       17,772       13,364       65,733       49,931  
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   431       508       428       1,863       1,528  
Swap fees   2       11       (6 )     49       931  
SBA/USDA fees   70       95       533       646       3,968  
Mortgage origination fees   98       218       269       815       1,465  
Net gain (loss) on securities   (86 )     (143 )     (40 )     (632 )     (57 )
Other operating income   4,088       650       567       5,936       2,968  
Total noninterest income   4,603       1,339       1,751       8,677       10,803  
                   
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   6,738       6,152       5,563       24,597       21,667  
Equipment and occupancy expenses   730       764       943       2,918       3,640  
Data processing fees   711       599       563       2,444       2,128  
Regulatory assessments   165       235       263       925       952  
Other operating expenses   2,092       2,487       2,280       8,730       8,048  
Total noninterest expenses   10,436       10,237       9,612       39,614       36,435  
                   
Income before income taxes   13,113       8,874       5,503       34,796       24,299  
                   
Income tax expense   2,521       2,174       1,445       7,725       5,732  
                   
Net income $ 10,592     $ 6,700     $ 4,058     $ 27,071     $ 18,567  
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 1.22     $ 0.77     $ 0.45     $ 3.08     $ 2.26  
                   
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.18     $ 0.75     $ 0.44     $ 3.02     $ 2.23  



AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
                                   
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,563,255     $ 23,853     6.05 %   $ 1,480,735     $ 20,052     5.37 %   $ 1,191,688     $ 14,280     4.75 %
Taxable securities   132,222       1,206     3.62 %     128,932       1,010     3.11 %     86,292       459     2.11 %
Nontaxable securities   56,543       322     2.26 %     56,738       323     2.26 %     53,909       294     2.16 %
Other interest-earnings assets   141,049       1,325     3.73 %     192,699       1,135     2.34 %     187,601       138     0.29 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,893,069     $ 26,706     5.60 %   $ 1,859,104     $ 22,520     4.81 %   $ 1,519,490     $ 15,171     3.96 %
Allowance for loan losses   (19,374 )             (17,250 )             (14,421 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   120,392               124,702               123,735          
Total Assets $ 1,994,087             $ 1,966,556             $ 1,628,804          
                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   98,978       22     0.09 %     114,517       26     0.09 %     101,863       25     0.10 %
Savings and money market accounts   794,692       3,126     1.56 %     811,349       1,644     0.80 %     599,948       625     0.41 %
Time deposits   322,822       1,507     1.85 %     281,931       819     1.15 %     263,646       305     0.46 %
FHLB advances   22,739       147     2.56 %     27,380       102     1.47 %     25,950       22     0.34 %
Other borrowings   76,372       1,020     5.30 %     47,659       494     4.12 %     12,498       98     3.11 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,315,603     $ 5,822     1.76 %   $ 1,282,836     $ 3,085     0.95 %   $ 1,003,905     $ 1,075     0.42 %
                                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 477,301             $ 491,917             $ 439,142          
Other liabilities   24,414               19,401               9,844          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 501,715             $ 511,318             $ 448,986          
Stockholders’ Equity   176,769               172,402               175,913          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,994,087             $ 1,966,556             $ 1,628,804          
                                   
Net interest income     $ 20,884             $ 19,435             $ 14,096      
Net interest spread(2)         3.84 %           3.86 %           3.54 %
Net interest margin(3)         4.38 %           4.15 %           3.68 %
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)         4.39 %           4.17 %           3.70 %
Cost of funds(6)         1.29 %           0.69 %           0.30 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits         1.52 %           0.82 %           0.39 %
Cost of total deposits         1.09 %           0.58 %           0.27 %

(1)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)   Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4)   Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 and a 23.5% tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
(5)   Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(6)   Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.



AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  Year Ended December 31,
  2022       2021  
Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate
Assets:                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,421,376     $ 74,936     5.27 %   $ 1,118,386     $ 54,709     4.89 %
Taxable securities   122,500       3,622     2.96 %     77,281       1,593     2.06 %
Nontaxable securities   56,255       1,253     2.23 %     45,144       1,023     2.27 %
Other interest-earnings assets   187,263       3,039     1.62 %     158,243       452     0.29 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,787,394     $ 82,850     4.64 %   $ 1,399,054     $ 57,777     4.13 %
Allowance for loan losses   (16,883 )             (13,276 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   122,533               124,336          
Total Assets $ 1,893,044             $ 1,510,114          
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   109,786       100     0.09 %     96,503       91     0.09 %
Savings and money market accounts   754,830       5,988     0.79 %     527,484       2,680     0.51 %
Time deposits   263,021       2,818     1.07 %     298,883       1,539     0.51 %
FHLB advances   25,264       291     1.15 %     30,636       143     0.47 %
Other borrowings   51,115       2,315     4.53 %     11,097       411     3.72 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,204,016     $ 11,512     0.96 %   $ 964,603     $ 4,864     0.50 %
                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 496,486             $ 378,868          
Other liabilities   18,435               9,366          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 514,921             $ 388,234          
Stockholders’ Equity   174,107               157,277          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,893,044             $ 1,510,114          
                       
Net interest income     $ 71,338             $ 52,913      
Net interest spread(2)         3.68 %           3.63 %
Net interest margin(3)         3.99 %           3.78 %
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)         4.01 %           3.80 %
Cost of funds(6)         0.68 %           0.36 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits         0.79 %           0.47 %
Cost of total deposits         0.55 %           0.33 %

(1)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)   Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4)   Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate for the year ended ended December 31, 2022 and a 23.5% tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2021.
(5)   Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(6)   Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.



LOAN COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
Amount   % of gross   Amount   % of gross   Amount   % of gross
                     
Real estate mortgages:                      
Construction and development $ 255,736     16.1 %   $ 222,159     14.5 %   $ 174,480     13.9 %
Residential   167,891     10.5 %     164,296     10.7 %     147,490     11.8 %
Commercial   904,872     56.8 %     889,942     58.2 %     716,541     57.1 %
Commercial and industrial   256,553     16.1 %     243,577     15.9 %     197,694     15.8 %
PPP loans       %         %     9,203     0.7 %
Consumer and other   7,655     0.5 %     10,155     0.7 %     8,709     0.7 %
Gross loans   1,592,707     100.0 %     1,530,129     100.0 %     1,254,117     100.0 %
Unearned income   (5,543 )         (5,139 )         (3,817 )    
Loans, net of unearned income   1,587,164           1,524,990           1,250,300      
Allowance for loan losses   (20,156 )         (18,423 )         (14,844 )    
Loans, net $ 1,567,008         $ 1,506,567         $ 1,235,456      


DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total
                     
                       
Noninterest-bearing transaction $ 460,977     26.8 %   $ 499,613     28.3 %   $ 541,546     34.8 %
Interest-bearing transaction   837,127     48.6 %     855,350     48.4 %     704,326     45.3 %
Savings   49,235     2.9 %     78,687     4.5 %     56,715     3.6 %
Time deposits, $250,000 and under   307,145     17.8 %     266,491     15.0 %     224,556     14.4 %
Time deposits, over $250,000   66,259     3.9 %     66,951     3.8 %     29,308     1.9 %
Total deposits $ 1,720,743     100.0 %   $ 1,767,092     100.0 %   $ 1,556,451     100.0 %



Nonperfoming Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
           
  December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
         
         
Nonaccrual loans $ 2,245     $ 3,950     $ 1,478  
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest               494  
Total nonperforming loans   2,245       3,950       1,972  
OREO   2,930       2,930       2,930  
Total nonperforming assets $ 5,175     $ 6,880     $ 4,902  
           
Troubled debt restructured loans – nonaccrual(1)   832       1,011       940  
Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing   1,292       1,307       1,072  
Total troubled debt restructured loans $ 2,124     $ 2,318     $ 2,012  
           
Allowance for loan losses $ 20,156     $ 18,423     $ 14,844  
Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period $ 1,587,164     $ 1,524,990     $ 1,250,300  
Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 1,592,707     $ 1,530,129     $ 1,254,117  
Total assets $ 2,044,866     $ 2,052,725     $ 1,782,592  
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans   897.82 %     466.41 %     752.74 %
Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income   0.14 %     0.26 %     0.16 %
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.14 %     0.26 %     0.16 %
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO   0.32 %     0.45 %     0.39 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.25 %     0.34 %     0.27 %
           
Nonaccrual loans by category:          
Real estate mortgages:          
Construction & Development $ 67     $ 70     $ 346  
Residential Mortgages   565       550       167  
Commercial Real Estate Mortgages   1,278       2,888       674  
Commercial & Industrial   312       434       285  
Consumer and other   23       8       6  
Total $ 2,245     $ 3,950     $ 1,478  

(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.



Allowance for Loan Losses
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended December 31,
December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022 		  December 31,
2021		     2022       2021  
                 
Average loans, net of unearned income $ 1,563,255     $ 1,480,735     $ 1,191,688     $ 1,421,376     $ 1,118,386  
Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,587,164     $ 1,524,990     $ 1,250,300     $ 1,587,164     $ 1,250,300  
Gross loans $ 1,592,707     $ 1,530,129     $ 1,254,117     $ 1,592,707     $ 1,254,117  
Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period $ 18,423     $ 16,807     $ 14,097     $ 14,844     $ 11,859  
Charge-offs:                  
Construction and development                     66        
Residential                     7       44  
Commercial                            
Commercial and industrial   210       269             479        
Consumer and other   18       1             26       2  
Total charge-offs   228       270             578       46  
Recoveries:                  
Construction and development                            
Residential   4       11       13       50       25  
Commercial                            
Commercial and industrial   1       204       1       205       15  
Consumer and other   18       8       1       30       9  
Total recoveries   23       223       15       285       49  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 205     $ 47     $ (15 )   $ 293     $ (3 )
                   
Provision for loan losses $ 1,938     $ 1,663     $ 732     $ 5,605     $ 2,982  
Balance at end of period $ 20,156     $ 18,423     $ 14,844     $ 20,156     $ 14,844  
Allowance to loans, net of unearned income   1.27 %     1.21 %     1.19 %     1.27 %     1.19 %
Allowance to gross loans   1.27 %     1.20 %     1.18 %     1.27 %     1.18 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, net of unearned income(1)   0.05 %     %     %     0.02 %     %
Provision for loan losses to average loans, net of unearned income(1)   0.49 %     0.45 %     0.24 %     0.39 %     0.27 %

(1) Ratio is annualized.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended December 31,
December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022 		  December 31,
2021		     2022       2021  
                 
Net income $ 10,592     $ 6,700     $ 4,058     $ 27,071     $ 18,567  
Add: Net OREO gains               227             219  
Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan                           2,806  
Less: Net gain on sale of branches   2,372                   2,372        
Less: BOLI benefit claim   774                   774       742  
Less: Loss on securities   (86 )     (143 )     (40 )     (632 )     (57 )
Less: Tax effect   (549 )     37       69       (418 )     (661 )
Core net income $ 8,081     $ 6,806     $ 4,256     $ 24,975     $ 15,956  
Average assets $ 1,994,087     $ 1,966,556     $ 1,628,804     $ 1,893,044     $ 1,510,114  
Core return on average assets   1.61 %     1.37 %     1.04 %     1.32 %     1.06 %
                   
Net income $ 10,592     $ 6,700     $ 4,058     $ 27,071     $ 18,567  
Add: Net OREO gains               227             219  
Add: Provision   1,938       1,663       732       5,605       2,982  
Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan                           2,806  
Less: Net gain on sale of branches   2,372                   2,372        
Less: BOLI benefit claim   774                   774       742  
Less: Loss on securities   (86 )     (143 )     (40 )     (632 )     (57 )
Add: Income taxes   2,521       2,174       1,445       7,725       5,732  
Pretax pre-provision core net income $ 11,991     $ 10,680     $ 6,502     $ 37,887     $ 24,009  
Average assets $ 1,994,087     $ 1,966,556     $ 1,628,804     $ 1,893,044     $ 1,510,114  
Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets   2.39 %     2.15 %     1.58 %     2.00 %     1.59 %
                   
Net interest income $ 20,884     $ 19,435     $ 14,096     $ 71,338    